WWE Rumors: Huge Update On How The Hardy Boyz Can Appear At ‘WrestleMania 33’

Earlier this week, it was rumored that WWE had officially offered new contracts to Matt and Jeff Hardy for a return to the company. There is no word on if the brothers have accepted them yet, but rumors are flying that they could end up making a surprise return at WrestleMania 33 in a little over a week. While there are a number of obstacles in the way, here is how the Hardy Boyz could show up at the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year.

With WrestleMania 33 on the way and everyone saying it is a matter of “when” and not “if the Hardy Boyz will return to WWE; fans want to know if this mash-up is possible. Well, WWE may be much smarter than anyone thinks and it looks as if they have been setting up this return for weeks and maybe even months.

As the Hardy Boyz continue their “Expedition of Gold,” they are scheduled to defend the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships at SuperCard of Honor XI on April 1. When they face the Young Bucks at that event, they will be in Lakeland, Florida, which is all of 45 minutes from Orlando.

Yes, they will be a 45-minute drive away from where WrestleMania 33 being held the very next night.

It has already been revealed by Jeff Hardy that their deals with Ring of Honor are short-term and could be up at any time. If the Hardy Boyz end up dropping the titles to the Young Bucks on Saturday night, it will only add fuel to the rumor fire.

Some may wonder what kind of last-minute match could be set up for the Hardys, but it may not be that far of a stretch.

For weeks, many have wondered why there was not a SmackDown Tag Team Title match on the card for WrestleMania 33. On Tuesday, The Usos defeated American Alpha to capture the belts and they actually had the same question and felt as if they deserved a match on the biggest PPV of the year.

On the episode of “Talking Smack” following the show, The Usos appeared and told general manager Daniel Bryan that they deserve and should have a match at WrestleMania 33. While there are a number of tag teams who could oppose them on the card, it actually makes the perfect set-up for the return of the Hardy Boyz.

According to Cageside Seats, that is exactly the way WWE is rumored to be setting everything up for next Sunday. It is possible that the Hardy Boyz, “Broken” or not, could show up at WrestleMania 33 to answer an open challenge made by The Usos.

This would not only mark their return but also continue Matt and Jeff’s “Expedition of Gold.”

One of the only things that could jumble up the whole plan is the legal battle the Hardys are going through with TNA Impact Wrestling. They are no longer under contract with the promotion, but Impact Wrestling is still saying they own the copyright and trademarks for the “Broken” gimmick.

As Wrestling Inc. reports, TNA still wants a percentage of any deal the Hardys sign with any promotion if they use the “Broken” gimmick. If WWE doesn’t feel like going through any legal issues, they may have Matt and Jeff Hardy return under their old gimmicks and save “broken” for later.

The Hardy Boyz have traveled the world on their “Expedition of Gold” and captured tag team championships from multiple wrestling promotions. After The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles last week from American Alpha, they are now complaining about deserving an opponent for a match at WrestleMania 33. If all the legal hurdles have been overcome and contracts are signed, Orlando would be a great spot for Matt and Jeff’s WWE return.

