‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick And Chelsea Confront Chloe About Adam

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will confront Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) during the week of March 27. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hendrickson is leaving Young and the Restless, so this could be part of her exit storyline.

Even after Nick shares his suspicion about Chloe to Chelsea that she was the one who planted the tracking device in Connor’s stuffed animal, Chelsea still has doubts.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/Pz6AheXsfa — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) March 24, 2017

“Chelsea is in complete denial, ” Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan shared.

“Obviously, this whole thing is very disturbing, but Chelsea doesn’t want to think anything bad about her best friend, Chloe. She has been there for her, supported her and as much as Chelsea is concerned, saved her after Adam died. Chloe helped Chelsea to find peace and happiness again, so she wants and needs to believe that Chloe couldn’t be capable of something that sinister.”

Even though Chelsea doesn’t completely believe that Chloe planted the tracker, Young and the Restless spoilers state that she thinks they should confront her and see how she reacts. Chelsea wants to face Chloe for peace of mind and to show Nick that her best friend is innocent.

“Chelsea thinks there’s no way she’d be naive enough to let Adam’s murderer live with her and her son,” Melissa Claire Egan explained.

According to the April 3 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Chloe arrives in a fantastic mood with news that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) asked her to marry him. Chelsea expressed how happy she was for her as they talked about wedding plans. Nick shifts the conversation back to confronting Chloe about Adam.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick pulls out the GPS tracker device, and Chloe immediately realizes she’s in deep trouble.

“Chloe is a master manipulator, so she is really good at b.s.-ing and playing it very cool,” Egan explained.

“At this point, Chloe could be caught holding the device in her hand and Chelsea still, wouldn’t believe she had anything to do with Adam’s death. So, Chelsea will deny, deny, deny until something forces her not to deny it any longer.”

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chloe will ask Nick what he is holding. Nick suggests that Chloe tells them what he is holding. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chloe gives her explanation of how the tracker got into Connor’s stuffed animal. The look on Nick’s face reveals that he doesn’t believe a word she said, but will Chelsea?

Chelsea [looking at the device Nick found inside the toy dino]: "What is that?"

Nick: "I was just about to ask you!"#YR pic.twitter.com/UVzzXGgIhi — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) March 24, 2017

“Chloe then gives her explanation, so the questions is, will Chelsea just keep believing her best friend is innocent or finally realize that her best friend lied to her and killed her husband?” Melissa Claire Egan asked.

For almost six months, Chloe has kept up with the lie that she had nothing to do with Adam’s death. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea has believed her until now.

Chelsea trusts Nick, so if he doubts Chloe’s story, Chelsea wonders if she should, at the very least, consider the notion that Chloe may have had something to do with his death.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Chelsea isn’t ready yet to admit that Chloe could have killed her husband, but something comes out and leaves her no other choice but to come to the conclusion that Chloe was the last person who saw Adam alive.

Young and the Restless fans, will Chloe finally pay for her part in Adam’s death? Is Adam really dead, or is she holding him hostage somewhere?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]