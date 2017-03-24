WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Wants Rob Gronkowski In The WWE

Rob Gronkowski, the star tight end of the New England Patriots, appeared at the WWE SmackDown Live taping this week, sitting in the crowd and watching his close friend, Mojo Rawley, wrestle. In an interview after that show with ESPN, Stephanie McMahon made it clear that she would love to bring Gronkowski into the WWE once his NFL career ends.

In that ESPN interview, Stephanie McMahon said that she is a New England Patriots football fan and would love to have Rob Gronkowski in the WWE once day. McMahon said that the enthusiasm that Rob showed while at ringside was something that she would love see Gronkowski transition into a WWE ring once his Patriots’ career came to an end.

Rob Gronkowski also appeared in a backstage segment with Mojo Rawley. TMZ even showed a video of Gronkowski hyping up Mojo Rawley, which was pretty insane since that is Mojo’s gimmick anyway. The segment was a lead-in to Rawley heading to WrestleMania 33 as well, making some people wonder if Rob will be at that event.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of Rob Gronkowski, who has said that he would love to do something in the WWE someday. On the SmackDown Live episode, Rob was in the crowd, and this isn’t the first time that he has made an appearance there.

In an interview last year with Cageside Seats, Rob Gronkowski talked about his relationship and friendship with Mojo Rawley. Rob met the WWE superstar when Mojo played college football at Maryland with Gronkowski’s two brothers. Rob said that he met Rawley through his brothers at that time.

Interestingly, Gronkowski also said that the always hyped gimmick of Mojo Rawley isn’t just for television, and it is how the WWE superstar always acts. Even if Rob Gronkowski has developed a reputation for always being “on,” he says that Mojo is even a little too much for him at times.

However, Rob Gronkowski also said that he loves to watch Mojo compete in the WWE and has actually been a fan of the product for many years. However, while he has always loved the WWE, Rob said that seeing Mojo Rawley wrestle has made it something he just can’t miss.

Mojo Rawley himself also talked to Cageside Seats and said that Rob Gronkowski has talked to him about the chance of getting into a WWE ring one day. According to Rawley, he said that they had a conversation about the WWE many times, and Rob is “dying” to get into a WWE ring. All that Mojo said was that it wouldn’t be during the NFL season.

The WWE has always loved to bring in sports stars to compete in the WWE, whether it is major matches or just minor appearances. Names like Shaquille O’Neal, Floyd Mayweather, Pete Rose, Lawrence Taylor, William “The Refrigerator” Perry, and many others have stepped into the WWE ring for popular appearances and matches.

The WWE has even opened the doors for many former football stars to become full-time professional wrestlers. Bill Goldberg played for the Atlanta Falcons; Mojo Rawley spent time on the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals teams,” and Farooq” Ron Simmons is actually part of the Florida State Seminoles Hall of Fame. Current SmackDown Live star Baron Corbin played for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

Few people who have reached the level of success in the NFL of Rob Gronkowski have made a full-time move to the WWE. However, that could change because Rob has a pure love for the company that few NFL stars before him have held. If Stephanie McMahon’s quotes are any indication, it sounds like the WWE would love to have Rob Gronkowski join their company as well.

[Featured Image by WWE]