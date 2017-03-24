Duggar News: Jill And Derick Dillard Return To Central America For Missions Work

Jill and Derick Dillard have returned to Central America for missions work, and it appears that the Duggar daughter and her family may be preparing for lifelong careers ministering in the impoverished area.

As People reports, the 2nd-oldest Duggar daughter, and 4th-oldest Duggar child, and her husband believe that they’ve been called to serve as missionaries in Central America, and they have made several trips between there and the family home in Arkansas since they got married.

Last month, Jill announced that she and Derick were flying back to Central America to return to their missionary work after having been home in Arkansas since the previous August.

“After returning home for a short period, we are excited to announce that we are now returning to Central America! We are excited to be back to the work our hearts love so much. From the early stages of our lives, the Lord has put a deep love and care in both of our hearts for all peoples of the world that they would come to repentance and put their hope in the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

Now that they’ve been back in the field for a month, Jill posted an update on the Duggar family website about what they’ve been up to since then.

“Thank y’all so much for supporting and praying for us! We’ve had a busy few weeks, lately! We have a short-term team here with us right now and we have been traveling a lot between a few different countries doing ministry traveling throughout Central America with this team.”

As to what they’ve been doing, they list off a variety of different things. Jill and Derick visit poverty-stricken and war-torn areas, and they bring food to needy families. Derick preaches in a makeshift church as often as he can, and he enjoys playing basketball with the local guys. The Dillards teach job skills and crafts, and they hold Bible studies. They also make banana bread and share it with their neighbors as a way of reaching out.

The Counting On couple’s two-year-old son, Israel, also gets in on the action.

“Israel loves it and so do we! Last week, we were able to host the children from church in our home for children’s church and snacks… We ended the evening with a yummy pupusa dinner at home.”

Speaking of Israel; the fourth Duggar grandbaby is going to be a big brother soon (bringing the total number of Duggar grandkids to eight). As People reported in February, Jill – whose labor with Israel lasted a whopping 70 hours – is pregnant with Baby #2, who is due in July. As UPI reported in January, it’s another boy.

Jill tells People that she’s not concerned about another grueling labor and delivery.

“There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy. Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable.”

That Jill and Derick Dillard are doing well in their careers and having a good time comes as welcome news to the Duggar family, in the midst of what has been a bad week for them, publicity-wise. As The Daily Mail reported earlier this week, oldest Duggar child Josh, whose sexual abuse scandal years ago rocked the family, has been sued by a man who claims Josh illegally used his image on the cheating website Ashley Madison and other dating and hookup sites.

