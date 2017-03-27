Kim Kardashian Blamed For ‘KUWTK’ Ratings Crash Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) has kept the nation informed about the ongoing drama of the Kardashians and Jenners. But this season, the usually popular reality TV show reportedly has failed to entrance viewers with the goings-on of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and even rising stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner, along with momager Kris Jenner, can’t seem to boost the allegedly sagging ratings. The KUWTK ratings allegations come at a time when Kim also is facing rumors that she and Kanye West are headed for a divorce.

Kourtney Kardashian blames Kim for the KUWTK ratings crash, according to Radar Online, which questioned whether the Kardashians’ dynasty is crumbling. With the ratings for season 13 of KUWTK reportedly the “worst ever” in the history of the reality TV show, a production insider told Radar that the Kardashians are worried.

“The entire family is completely freaking out…. They would not know what [to] do with themselves if the show got cancelled.”

But although it’s allegedly all of the Kardashians who are “freaking out,” the source also revealed that the family, reportedly especially Kourtney, are pointing at the 36-year-old wife of Kanye West as the one to blame for the KUWTK ratings crash.

Kourtney, 37, has become “livid” with Kim because the Kardashians rely “on her to keep them on the air,” added the source. As for how the mom of North and Saint West reportedly feels about the situation?

“Kim seems to be completely just over it because she seems to think that she will continue being super famous whether or not KUWTK is on.”

Moreover, the insider revealed that there’s a special reason why Kourtney reportedly feels so strongly about the risk of having KUWTK cancelled. While the other KUWTK stars have achieved their own career niches, from lip kits to modeling, Kourtney allegedly would be the most affected if the show goes off the air.

“Kourtney really has nothing else going on, so she is the most upset about the possibility of being cancelled,” added the source.

Could a new baby boost the KUWTK ratings? According to People, Kim Kardashian West is trying for her third baby despite the dangers of the pregnancy.

As she and Kanye reportedly attempt to have their third baby, Kardashian is candid about her struggles with the concept of a risky pregnancy. A new promo for KUWTK reveals the high-risk pregnancy concerns.

“I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me.”

Although the 36-year-old KUWTK star wants her children North, 3, and Saint, 1, to have siblings, she also has been open about the difficulties she faced in their pregnancies. Her mother Kris Jenner has confronted her daughter on KUWTK.

“You could bleed to death,” warned the KUWTK momager. “I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger.”

However, the mom of two shared her determination in the new promo in a scene with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby.”

The baby news comes at a time when rumors about the possibility of a divorce between Kardashian and Kanye West are swirling again. But Hollywood Life told readers that the KUWTK star is “refusing to give up on their marriage.”

Kardashian and West have both struggled recently, with the 36-year-old reality TV star recovering from her Paris armed robbery and Kanye allegedly continuing to heal after his hospitalization, according to the media outlet. With both going through stressful situations, Kardashian reportedly is “doing all she can to keep it from heading towards a divorce,” reported the publication, quoting an insider’s allegations about the marriage.

“Kim and Kanye are having such a hard time, the relationship is all over the place.”

However, the source also said that Kardashian is “doing everything in her power to keep them in a good space” because she has no desire to try to survive another divorce. In particular, the KUWTK star reportedly is concerned about her children.

“The last thing she wants is to go through another divorce,” said the insider. “She can’t stand the thought of putting her kids through that.”

However, the source also dropped a bombshell about what Kardashian allegedly would do if she didn’t have children.

“If she only had herself to think about it would be a different story, she’d probably have pulled the plug [on the marriage].”

However, because of North and Saint, Kardashian is “fighting hard to save this marriage for their sake,” added the source.

