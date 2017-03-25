Watch Miami’s Ultra Music Festival 2017 Live! DJs Electrify Atmosphere

The Ultra Music Festival has filled up Miami Bayfront Park with an electrifying flavor for three days, from March 24 to 26, 2017. For those who won’t be able to show up, here’s what they can do. Don’t want to miss out on the party? Join the festival LIVE on UMF TV YouTube channel. The channel will broadcast all the excitement for three days consecutive via live streaming. So without further ado, join the party.

The city of Miami became the capital of electronic beats this Friday as the Ultra Music Festival commenced for three consecutive days, offering trance music from the most brilliant names out there.

With regular tickets sold out since last January, the nineteenth edition of Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is presented with the purpose of emulating last year’s event which was also referred to as the “best electronic music festival of the year”, according to DJ Mag.

On Day 1 of Ultra 2017 Raiden, Justin Oh, Don Diablo, DJ Icey, Robin Schulz, Bro Safari, Tchami, Youngr, Slander, Armin Van Buuren, Netsky, KSHMR, Mad Decent, Resistance Arcadia Spider, Alesso, Martin Garrix and Major Lazer are going to party with their beats.

The electronic music festival, which began in Miami Beach in 1999, will also feature great electronic kings like Steve Aoki, Afrojack, David Guetta, Carl Cox, Sasha (who will do a set with John Digweed) and The Prodigy.

Perhaps the great news of the Ultra Music Festival 2017 is the inclusion of concerts by Ice Cube and Cypress Hill. As happens every year, in Bayfront Park, in the city center, a massive attendance of young people is expected, many of them coming from several cities in the U.S. as well as Latin America.

The live broadcast of the shows starts March 24 and 25 at 3 PM (EST) and concludes at 12 AM (EST). March 26 starts at 3 PM (EST) and concludes 11 PM (EST).

In 2016, the festival gathered a total of 165 thousand people. This year a similar turnout was expected. The city redoubled security measures following the incident in 2014 when the crowd attempted to penetrate the compound and dropped a containment fence, leaving a trampled security guard on the way.

The agent, Erika Mack (28) survived the event but was in critical condition. The event prompted authorities to consider assigning a new venue to the festival far from downtown Miami, although the initiative, in the end, did not thrive.

Last year, the event was mournful for the death of Adam Levine, a 21-year-old student at the University of Miami who died at a local hospital after suffering medical complications on the first night of the festival and was forced to call the emergency services.

To that fact added the arrest of a supervisor of a train station in the city, accused of raping a 25-year-old Brazilian who was unconscious after attending the festival. Local police have stepped up control measures in recent festivals, especially to prevent the distribution and sale of drugs and this has led to a drop in detainees during the three-day-event. Let’s hope that this year’s Ultra Music Festival in Miami does not incite any unfortunate event, injury or anything else. Let’s hope it pans out as an event where people come in and chill out.

The Ultra Music Festival started out on the beaches of Miami back in 1999 when it only consisted of one date. But since then, the music festival has continuously gained prominence and won several awards. On six consecutive occasions between 2005 and 2011, the Ultra Music Festival has won the International Dance Music Award.

[Featured Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images]