Is Drake Dating Sade? Drizzy Gets Close In Flirty Instagram Post

Shortly after J.Lo and A-Rod’s new romance hit the newsstands, Drake has taken to Instagram to show off a new (potential) partner.

On Tuesday, the Canadian rapper shared yet another cozy photo with English bandmate Sade Adu.

According to the Daily News, Sade was catching Drake’s London show at The 02 Arena on Monday night when the two got together.

Drake captioned the photo, “Two very important ladies in my life.” Could this mean a new relationship is kindling? According to Celebrity Insider, the “Hotline Bling” singer had always been a bit obsessed with the Nigerian-born songstress.

“When he was a kid, his mother would listen to Sade and he would drool over her picture on the album cover. Being with her brought back those childhood memories and he was so shy around her,” a source told Celebrity Insider.

“He doesn’t like her, he adores her. He thinks she’s a legend and not only does he respect her, he worships the ground she walks on.”

Drake apparently drunk texts J.Lo

Drake isn’t a stranger when it comes to matters of the heart, and in the Drizz-est way possible, he references J.Lo, not once, but twice in his newest release More Life.

In “Free Smoke,” he raps, “I drunk text J. Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back.” Then, in the chorus of “Teenage Fever,” Drake samples the chorus to Lopez’s 1999 hit, “If You Had My Love,” which includes lyrics like, “Your heart is hard to carry after dark / You’re to blame for what we could have been / ‘Cause look at what we are.”

The end of Dra-Lo

Drake and J.Lo had a pretty hot relationship before it slowly fizzled out in February. In December, the two were caught cuddling on Instagram, shortly after J.Lo broke things off with her longtime backup dancer/boyfriend, Casper Smart after he reportedly cheated on her.

“She kicked him out because he cheated on her and he got caught,” a source told People magazine. “It happened two years ago, and he promised he would never do it again and once he did, she was done.”

At the time, Drake was also going through a breakup with on-again, off-again girlfriend Rihanna.

Rihanna, however, wasn’t too thrilled about Drizzy’s budding new Instagram-official relationship. When RiRi heard about Dra-Lo, she not only unfollowed Lopez on Instagram, but according to an inside source, referred to J.Lo as a “desperate.”

“Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She’s even confided in J.Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years. Rihanna is very hurt,” the source told In Touch, adding she even “branded her former pal a traitor.”

J.Lo and A-Rod (J-Rod)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem to be doing just fine, despite Drake’s recent bouts of affection. In fact, an insider told E! that the two may be more serious than everyone originally thought.

“All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling.”

The source claims that his friends have recently changed their minds. “Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat…She is different than other people he’s dated,” adding that the duo has a “crazy” connection and are “always all over each other when they are out.”

And, despite their busy schedules, the two seem to make it work.

“He has some free time [right now],” the source explained. “So he’s been living the life and enjoying time with J.Lo.”

