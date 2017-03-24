KUWTK: Kourtney Blames Kim For ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ratings Crash

After the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on March 12, 2017, scored the worst ever ratings since the show began airing in 2007, the Kardashians and Jenners have been debating among themselves what went wrong, and a consensus has reportedly emerged among the sisters that one of their own, Kim, is to blame for the plummeting ratings of their show.

“The entire family is completely freaking out right now. They would not know what they would do with themselves if the show got cancelled,” a source close to the KUWTK production team reportedly told Radar Online.

According to Radar Online, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters concluded that Kim’s decision to not promote the show partly explains why Season 13 is scoring low in ratings. Kim reportedly decided to step back from promoting the show because the first two episodes bring back traumatizing memories of her experience of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October.

Kim's Ruining The Kardashians! Kourtney Blames Her For 'KUWTK' Ratings Crash, Says Pal – Radar Online https://t.co/2hF8oUvv7A — Kim Kardashian Show (@KardashianShow) March 24, 2017

But with the ratings for the show plummeting, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, 37, is reportedly “livid with Kim because the whole family is relying on her to keep them on the air.”

Since rising to fame through KUWTK, the other sisters, including Kendall Jenner, 21, Kylie Jenner, 19, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, have all diversified their sources of income. Only Kourtney still relies on KUWTK as a source of income, and she is very upset that she has to rely on her sister Kim to keep the show afloat.

“Kourtney really has nothing else going on, so she is the most upset about the possibility of being cancelled.”

“They have always relied on Kim and now Kim seems to be completely just over it because she seems to think that she will continue being super famous whether or not KUWTK is on the air!” the source said.

The latest news comes after the Inquisitr reported that the poor ratings for the Sunday, March 12, premiere of KUWTK Season 13, the worst ever since the show began airing in 2007, sparked speculation among fans and critics that the decline in viewers could lead to the show’s cancellation.

Same-day data for Sunday showed that KUWTK had a 0.70 rating for adults in the 18-49 age range and an average of 1.48 million viewers. This represents a drop of 33 percent in viewership, compared with a rating of 1.05 and an average viewership of 2.19 million for the May 2016 premiere of Season 12.

Observers noted that the poor performance of the show among viewers in the crucial 18-49 age range should cause concern for the producers of the show and that consistently poor performance in the crucial age group could force E! to consider canceling the show.

Kim Kardashian believed her sister Kourtney would find her dead body during Paris attack #KUWTK https://t.co/3SaOd1Uio1 pic.twitter.com/RDsTAsXZ7Z — Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) March 20, 2017

Kris Jenner had apparently hoped that Kim’s terrifying robbery experience in Paris would inject drama into the show and boost the ratings. But it appears that many fans were not pleased with the show trying to exploit Kim’s Paris robbery ordeal for ratings. It is believed that the low ratings for Season 13 could be due partly to the insistence on using Kim’s robbery experience in Paris for drama.

But it is possible that many fans just got bored with the long-running show and moved on to newer, more interesting shows. However, some fans have expressed optimism, pointing out that despite the poor ratings for Season 13 compared with Season 12, it still ranked among the top six highest-rated shows for the night.

E! reportedly signed a $100 million contract with the Kardashians in 2015 for KUWTK to air for another four years. It is unlikely that E! would want to end the show too soon to avoid having to take unnecessary losses.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]