Robert Pattinson Slams Donald Trump Over His Kristen Stewart Cheating Tweets

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart once took the world by storm with their heated romance. When the Twilight stars parted ways, however, they angered a lot of fans, including Donald Trump. The future president made some shocking comments about the breakup in 2012 and Pattinson is finally speaking out about it.

Celebrity Insider reports that Trump took issue with the fact that Stewart cheated on Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. After the scandal broke, Stewart issued an official apology to Pattinson. Many fans thought Pattinson should forgive Stewart and take her back, but Trump had a different opinion.

At the time, Trump was hosting Celebrity Apprentice and was busy heading up his real estate company. Despite his busy schedule, the real estate mogul had plenty of time to tweet about the breakup 11 times.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” he wrote.

“She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

Trump later commented, “Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.”

He also shared, “Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo December 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson.”

Stewart officially addressed the comments after Trump was elected president. When asked about the negative tweets, the actress said Trump probably doesn’t hate her, he just loves Pattinson too much.

Pattinson hasn’t said anything about Trump’s messages on social media, until now. Gossip Cop reports that Pattison finally addressed Trump’s comments while promoting his newest movie, The Lost City of Z.

“I hope he has more interesting things to think about now,” Pattinson joked after being asked about Trump’s comments.

Robert Pattinson and Stewart originally met while working together on the hit Twilight movies. Their portrayal of lovers on the big screen translated to a romance in real life. The pair dated for close to five years before parting ways for good in 2013.

Pattinson is currently engaged to British singer FKA Twigs. The two have yet to announce an official wedding date, but appear more than happy together.

As far as Stewart is concerned, the actress has been linked to a number of different men and women over the years. According to Huffington Post, the former Twilight alum recently opened up about her sexuality and the demise of her relationship with Pattinson.

Stewart admitted that it was difficult being in such a high-profile relationship that was constantly in the media. After a while, all the attention started to wear down their relationship and Stewart admitted that the stress was too much to handle. “Everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized,” she added.

“It changed when I started dating a girl,” she continued.

“I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.'”

Stewart was dating her longtime assistant Alicia Cargile during the interview. Since then, she has been linked with Soko, a French singer, Annie Clark, who also goes by the name St. Vincent, and most recently Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell.

Stewart also discussed her sexuality during an appearance on Saturday Night Live. During one segment, the actress called herself “so gay” for the first time in front of the cameras. She has not responded to Pattinson’s recent comments about Trump.

Trump hasn’t officially said anything about his comments towards Pattinson and Stewart’s tumultuous relationship.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]