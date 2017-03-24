‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For March 24, Thunderlord Pops Up

Another visit from Xûr in the Destiny Tower brings another so-so week of Exotics. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will find a couple of edge case Exotic Armor pickups plus the Thunderlord Machine Gun, which goes on sale for the first time in a few months.

This weekend, Xûr can be found across from the Speaker in the Tower North. Simply head to the left when you first spawn in the Tower, and you’ll find him standing in front of a large, round door across from the speaker’s entrance. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 ACD/0 Feedback Fence Titan Gauntlets 40 (57) Discipline /

34 (51) Strength 13 Strange Coins 90% Graviton Forfeit Hunter Helmet 43 (62) Intellect /

41 (60) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 91% Heart of the Praxic Fire Warlock Chest Armor 105 (130) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 86% Thunderlord Machine Gun 17 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Heavy Weapon 29 Strange Coins

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Thunderlord

Thunderlord is a beast of a machine gun in Destiny PVE scenarios thanks to its high stability, large clip, and perks. It’s a go-to weapon in Nightfall and Weekly Heroic Strikes that use Arc burn, and it comes with a hidden perk that occasionally causes enemies to explode with Arc damage on kills. It’s also a solid weapon to use in Crucible due to the high impact rounds.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence

The ADC/0 Feedback Fence gauntlets for Titans are a melee-focused armor piece, and this is the first time they’ve been sold by Xûr in Year Two. The gimmick with this piece, though, is the “Wrath Conductors” perk that deals an area of effect damage around you when you take melee damage. It’s not enough to wipe out high-level enemies in PVE at full heath, but it does enough damage to cause a temporary stun. In PVP, it will give you a slight edge in melee encounters, as the AOE effect will damage opponents enough that when combined with one punch it should kill them. It’s important to remember that “Wrath Conductors” does have a slight cool down period after it procs.

The optional perks include “Rain Blows” for increased melee attack speed and “Momentum Transfer” for bonus energy on grenade hits. The final column optional perks grant the choice between faster reload speed for Hand Cannons or Rocket Launchers.

The split Discipline and Strength stat roll comes in at 90 percent of T12, so a bit of an edge case on whether to pick these up. These gauntlets are very situational in PVP and bottom of the barrel for PVE. They do pair well with the Striker’s “Discharge” perk for Titans who like to get punchy, but consider other options or re-rolling.

Graviton Forfeit

This Exotic helmet is geared toward Nightstalker Hunters by granting the Shadestep ability for free via the “Elusive Shadow” perk. This frees up the final column in the Nightstalker skill tree to choose between “Keen Scout” and “Predator.”

The optional perks include “Ashest to Assets” for bonus Super energy from grenade kills and “Heavy Lifting” for bonus Super energy from Heavy Weapon kills. Finally, “Better Already” completes the perks for this helmet by starting shield recovery immediately on Orb pickup.

The Graviton Forfeit is another edge case at a 91 percent T12 roll. Consider re-rolling with Glass Needles if you do pick these up.

Heart of the Praxic Fire

Heart of the Praxic Fire is to Sunsinger Warlocks what Obsidian Mind is to Voidwalker Warlocks. Its “Praise the Sun” perk decreases all cooldowns while the Radiance Super is active. This turns “Sunbros” into grenade-chucking and orb-generating machines. It also comes with perks to carry more Auto Rifle or Sniper Rifle ammo. It also has the option for better Solar Burn Defense or increased Solar Armor as a Sunsinger.

The stat roll for the Praxic Fire falls to just 86 percent of T12. It’s best to skip this piece or re-roll if picking up.

[Featured Image by Bungie]