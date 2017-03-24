Was The Terrorist Behind Recent London Terror Attacks A Part Of ISIS?

Was the terrorist behind the recent London attacks connected to the terror group ISIS? For the past two years, France has been the target of several terrorist attacks with fingers pointing towards the terrorist group. The recent London attack had killed five people including the attacker and injuring around 40 more. The killer drove a Hyundai 4×4 along the pavement of Westminster Bridge mowing down pedestrians along the way and crashing the car into the gates of the British Parliament. He managed to break into the grounds of Parliament where he murdered police officer Keith Palmer by stabbing him repeatedly with a seven-inch kitchen knife.

Police say attack at UK Parliament being treated as "terrorist incident until we know otherwise"https://t.co/WG8yXWpPVV pic.twitter.com/gaUKNRFJwN — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 22, 2017

After stabbing PC Palmer, the crazed attacker met his end when he was shot by armed officers at least two times in the chest. Witnesses described the knifeman as “middle-aged and Asian –looking.” Was the terrorist behind recent London attacks a part of ISIS? Following the brutal attack, the ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in front of the British Parliament saying that the suspect was one of the soldiers of the Islamic State, according to a credible website made by the group. Although, experts believed he didn’t receive any direct orders or help from ISIS but his main motivation may have been Islamic extremism. The deliberate attack patterned the tactics of the IS who released a manual which instructs their followers to plow a truck into a crowded area and create a “bloodbath.” And the most chilling of all, the ISIS are gloating over their success.

Who was the terrorist behind the recent London attacks?

In July 2016, their tactic was demonstrated when a truck killed 86 people at a resort in Nice on Bastille Day. The second time happened on Christmas when a vehicle plowed through a market in Berlin killing 12 and injuring around 50 persons. The terrorist’s identity behind the recent London attacks was revealed yesterday. As investigated by MI5, the British-born jihadi had had several encounters with the security services for a series of past convictions for assault, public order offenses, and possession of offensive weapons.

“Lone wolf” attacker Khalid Masood had a number of aliases to his name. According to Mail Online, his real name is Adrian Elms born from a single mother in Kent. He was living at a hotel in Brighton before the night of the attack and has been known for his long crime history, yet he has not been convicted of terror offenses. Masood started his crime streak when he was just 19 and his last record was a man he stabbed in the face in 2003. He had also served some jail time for his crimes; the first was in 2000 in which he was sentenced for two years and was sent back again in 2003 after the stabbing incident.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May gave details of the attacker’s background in Parliament. She said, “The man was British-born and –some years ago—he was once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure. The case is historic- he was not part of the current intelligent picture. There was no prior intelligence of his intent—or of the plot. Intensive investigations continue.”

Fifty-two-year-old Masood was a religious convert and had three children. He frequently changes his house address and as stated by reports, about eight persons are already arrested who may have some sort of link with the attacker.

Was the terrorist behind the recent London attacks a member of the ISIS?

A neighbor who remains to be anonymous told the Press Association that Masood goes to a mosque in Leyton High Road, which is known for its links to extremism. However, the worshippers at the Al-Tawhid mosque in Leyton denied his membership in the congregation. Speaking to the Telegraph, “We condemn this attack. A true Muslim would never do this. He’s not one of us, he’s not a representative of us,” said Abdul Abdul, a worshipper of the religion.

Raffaello Pantucci, Director of International Security Studies commented that there is an increasing “trend of lone wolves” who carry out attacks alone, gaining their ideas from other terrorists.