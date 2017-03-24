Melissa McCarthy Flaunts 75-Lb Weight Loss From Low-Carb Diet In New TV Show

Melissa McCarthy stunned her fans by losing 75 pounds last year. McCarthy has maintained her weight loss, and now she’s flaunting her slim body in a new TV show. Melissa also has dished up the details of just how she won the battle of the bulge, crediting a high-protein, low-carb diet for helping her take off the pounds.

Walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles debut for the CHIPS reboot, starring Dax Shepard and Michael Peña, Melissa sizzled in an outfit from her own fashion line. The actress designed her Melissa McCarthy Seven7 clothing line to flatter all shapes and sizes, and her frock perfectly fit her famous hourglass body, reported Life & Style.

As for her attitude toward weight loss, McCarthy revealed that she changed her approach.

“I truly stopped worrying about [my size]. I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid.”

In addition to relaxing, Melissa joked that her “super boring life” had been a benefit in losing weight.

“You bring it real down, you don’t do anything fun and you go to bed at 7:30 — that’s the trick,” she summed up.

But McCarthy’s own weight loss success doesn’t mean that she has lost her empathy for those who are larger. Her Melissa McCarthy Seven7 clothing line resulted from her awareness that a large percentage of women in the United States wear size 14 and up, she noted.

“I just try to make clothing that’ll make all women feel really good.”

And that includes the actress herself. Melissa revealed that when she feels positive about her outfit, she has a different outlook on the world.

“When I feel good about my clothes,…I look at the world a little differently,” she explained. “The small happy moments add up. A little bit of joy goes a long way.”

When it comes to exactly how McCarthy lost 75 pounds, she turned to a high-protein, low-carb diet along with exercise, according to Foods 4 Better Health.

In addition to eating protein such as chicken, fish, and eggs, Melissa eats green vegetables and some fruit. McCarthy sips water with lemon as well as green tea, which reportedly boosts the metabolism. She also snacks on vegetables such as broccoli and drinks a daily smoothie that includes kale, apple, spinach, and chia seeds.

For exercise, Melissa uses high-intensity interval training (HIIT), working out five days a week. Her routine includes martial arts and kickboxing along with resistance training. McCarthy’s exercise regime is varied, ranging from push-ups to jumping rope to rowing.

The results of all that work slimming and shaping her body will be on display when Melissa returns to TV. It’s been about a year since her starring role in Mike and Molly ended on CBS, and now McCarthy is the executive producer of the new show, Nobodies, which will air on TV Land, reported Woman’s Day.

In addition to serving as the executive producer with her husband Ben Falcone, Melissa will play herself on the sitcom. Nobodies tells the story of three screenwriters who are feeling desperate to succeed. They attempt to persuade McCarthy to take a role in their movie so that they can sell their screenplay.

In addition to Melissa, Nobodies boosts the comic element with such famous faces as Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jason Bateman, and Kristen Bell. McCarthy’s character in Nobodies is earning comparisons to her film role in The Boss, as well as Tammy.

Fans can make their own comparisons when Nobodies debuts on TV Land on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

Melissa’s admirers also can look forward to seeing her again on Saturday Night Live. Although the show is on hiatus until April 8, McCarthy is keeping track of Sean Spicer after her success spoofing the press secretary on the show, reported USA Today.

McCarthy has been watching his press conferences, she revealed, and she has been taking notes. The actress is set to return to Saturday Night Live by May when she is scheduled to host the show.

“I’m just watching and observing,” Melissa shared. “I (hope) for everyone to have clarity and better things to say. And in the meantime, I just squirrel away notes.”

