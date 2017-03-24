Erika Jayne Accused Of Being ‘Raunchy’ On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Erika Jayne made her Dancing With the Stars debut on Monday night and her performance may have been a bit too “raunchy” for some.

According to a new report, Erika Jayne was “seemingly s**t-shamed” after taking to the ballroom floor in a racy red outfit and engaging in her first dance, the salsa, with partner Gleb Savchenko.

“[Erika Jayne] is always a big proponent of women of any age owning their sexuality and doing what they want to do, so her over-the-top, highly stylized Dancing With The Stars performance hit all the right notes,” Bustle revealed to readers days ago. “Unfortunately, judge Len Goodman didn’t feel the same way.”

After Goodman, who is known for being a stickler when it comes to the technicalities of the dances, labeled her number “raunchy,” Erika Jayne received a total score of 24.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

“I’m having a great time and everyone is so, so kind, but it’s tough,” Erika Jayne revealed in a blog for People Magazine on March 20.

“The schedule is strenuous. I cant imagine someone doing this show without being physically fit.”

Erika Jayne is currently starring in her second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans will recall, the pop star joined the Bravo TV reality cast during its sixth season last year as a friend of former housewife Yolanda Foster. Then, ahead of Season 7, Foster announced she would no longer be continuing with the series as Erika Jayne resigned for a second year.

Erika Jayne’s co-stars, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump, have also appeared on Dancing With the Stars and Vanderpump did so with the same partner as Erika Jayne.

For the past few weeks, some stars of the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars, including Glee star Heather Morris, have been accused of having an unfair advantage over their fellow competitors. However, when it comes to Erika Jayne’s past dancing experience, which fans have seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has insisted that her knowledge doesn’t stem from the ballroom.

“I’m no stranger to performing. I love getting out on stage and putting on a show, but I have no ballroom experience,” Erika Jayne explained.

“This is a completely different animal. And I’m not going to lie, it’s been a struggle at times.”

Continuing on to People Magazine, Erika Jayne gushed over her partner, Gleb Savchekno, and admitted that he’s a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to her technique.

“Gleb is such a talented, kind and patient person, but he’s also a stickler for technique. We’re doing a salsa and that’s really strict when it comes to the moves you are supposed to do,” she said.

“It can be a little bit of a drag, but I totally understand that we have to get the technical pieces in there — that’s what we’re being judged on.”

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

After Erika Jayne met with the judges of Dancing With the Stars, several viewers weighed in on their comments online and many felt that there was a double standard when it came to her performance and the performance of NFL star Rashad Jennings. As one fan pointed out, via Refinery 29, the judged shamed Erika Jayne but drooled over Jennings’ dance.

To see more of Erika Jayne, tune into Dancing With the Stars Season 24 on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC and don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]