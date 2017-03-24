We have all heard Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s claim that he will run for president in 2020. Jesse “The Body” Ventura became governor of Minnesota in 1998. Much more recently, Rhyno ran for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2016 election. Now another wrestler seems to be entering the world of politics. “The Big Red Machine” Kane is running for mayor.

Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, will be running for the position of mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. He identifies as a republican and has filed the necessary paperwork. He even appointed a political treasurer. Kane’s political ambitions were revealed last year when he said he was seriously considering running for mayor.

Kane and his wife run an Allstate Agency in Knox County, which they claim is “a great place.” Kane says he and his wife are happy and blessed to live in the area, and that he “wishes to do his part going forward.”

He hopes to take advantage of the growth in the region by attracting jobs and businesses. This is what his platform will be when he runs for mayor. However, the election isn’t until 2018, and Kane must file a nominating petition by November of this year if he wishes to join the race.

Prior to running for mayor, Kane had a long and storied career in the WWE. He debuted under his current moniker at Badd Blood: In Your House in the middle of the first ever Hell in a Cell match. He interfered in the match by ripping the cell door off its hinges, entering, and attacking his half-brother, The Undertaker. This allowed Undertaker’s opponent, Shawn Michaels, to pick up the win.

Kane would feud with Undertaker before affiliating himself with The Corporation. However, he was rejected by the faction, and teamed up with Undertaker to form the tag team “The Brothers of Destruction.” Kane also eliminated a record-setting 11 wrestlers at the 2001 Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Stone Cold Steve Austin. This record stood for more than a decade until it was broken by Roman Reigns in 2014.

While he has had an illustrious career, Kane has not been seen on WWE programming since November of last year. He failed to win a spot in the six-pack elimination challenge to crown the No. 1 contender to Dean Ambrose’s WWE Championship at Summerslam, and he briefly allied himself with Randy Orton in his feud with Bray Wyatt. However, Orton turned on him and joined the Wyatt Family. He missed his first Royal Rumble match in 21 years when he was absent for this year’s event., and is expected to miss Wrestlemania 33. He still has a hand in WWE, as he was reportedly tutoring Baron Corbin on “wrestling as a big man”.

Kane has won many championships throughout his career. He won the WWF Championship, the Hardcore. Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the ECW Championship. He has also won tag team championships countless times, alongside Mankind, Undertaker, Hurricane, Rob Van Dam, Big Show, X-Pac, and more recently, Daniel Bryan. He is also a former “Mr. Money in the Bank,” and set two records. He was the first wrestler to cash in the contract on the same night he won it, and he is also the wrestler who has held the contract for the shortest time. It had only been 49 minutes since he had won before he cashed in on Rey Mysterio.

He is winding down after a long career, and many are wondering when he will hang up his boots. If he does win the mayor position, it is highly unlikely that he will continue his in-ring career.

[Featured Image by WWE]