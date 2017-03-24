April The Giraffe Birth Odds Update: Exact Date Odds, New Baby Name Revealed?

Never before has Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York drawn so much attention as animal lovers are eagerly awaiting April the giraffe to give birth. When will April finally give birth to her fourth offspring? That is the million dollar question. If you are not familiar with April’s situation, where have you been?

According to a Click on Detroit report, April is a 15-year-old giraffe who lives at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, with her 5-year-old mate, Oliver. She has her own website, a GoFundMe page, an apparel line, and millions of people worldwide watching her every move through live-streaming video every day. Yes, April is becoming quite the internet sensation, that’s for sure!

Another thing that April has many folks doing is putting up their hard earned money on when she will actually give birth, and what this long awaited baby’s name is going to be.

As previously reported on Inquisitr, Irish sports book Paddy Power has posted prop bets on the exact date April will give birth and the possible names for the future baby giraffe.

The odds Paddy Power had previously set were for Monday, March 21 through Monday, March 27. Now that April has still not given birth as of today (Friday, March 24) the odds are changing quickly. The big move is now pointing towards April not having her young one arrive until next Monday or later.

The odds for April to deliver her baby on Monday, March 27 or later were originally set at 5/6. However, now that April has made it through most of the week, it looks very possible that she may carry her little one into the weekend and quite possibly beyond, and that has odds makers making some adjustments in their odds.

The odds are now set at 3/10 that April will give birth next week, down from the original 5/6. What that means is odds makers believe April will most likely not give birth until Monday, or some other day next week. If you think April is going to be a new mom for the fourth time before that, the odds pay well.

Whatchu lookin' at? I'm STILL pregnant! pic.twitter.com/40jSQset6D — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) March 21, 2017

The odds of April giving birth over the next few days look this way:

March 24th — 7/1

March 25th — 9/1

March 26th — 14/1

March 27th or later — 3/10

While the odds of the exact birth date have changed a bit, the baby names list has changed quite a bit! The list of possible names has a different twist than it did a week ago, as a few new names have been added to the list and some of the odds have changed.

Added to the new baby names list are Opal and Melman, and gone is the name April. Now whether or not someone has inside information on a possible name, or this is just a sports book trying to drum up more wagering action, it does seem interesting that the name April would be removed from the list.

On the other hand, adding Melman is a great move. Fans of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon and movie Madagascar know Melman as the lovable, shy yet worrisome and slightly neurotic giraffe who was always concerned about everyone – especially himself! Depending on who is behind the name-giving to pets at the Animal Adventure Park, Melman may sneak into one of the finalists. At 10/1 odds, it would sure be worth the risk.

Opal, along with the name March are now the favorites at 7/1. The longest shot on the board still belongs to the names Donald, Trump and New York – all listed at 25/1.

Here are the latest odds for the possible name of April’s newborn: