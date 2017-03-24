Trump Experiences Sabotage And Deports Supporter’s Husband

President Donald Trump has deported the husband of one of his supporters and she is now regretting her vote. The president’s new strict rules were of interest to Helen Beristain, a big supporter of Trump, but woe to her when she found her husband would be affected by the decision that she made. Her husband is being deported and he would be leaving behind his four daughters and 20 of his employees.

Helen’s husband Roberto is a restaurant owner and since he has been detained and has been unavailable in terms of running his restaurant, his sister-in-law and her husband are running it.

Some may say that it’s karma for Helen as she was a big supporter of Trump. She said that the few weeks her husband has been away has been very difficult for her and her family. However, she said that she would look at the bright side. Trump’s supporter said that she had never been to Mexico and that she may end up going to see it and possibly visit places like Cancun and do fun things.

She has unfortunately lost out on her husband. She had apparently agreed with Trump’s immigration policy and that’s why she voted for him.

Eddie's Steak Shed owner to be deported Friday, according to family https://t.co/HqeZi5CTv9 pic.twitter.com/ygt7ghYqUn — WNDU (@WNDU) March 22, 2017

Trump Betrays Supporter

Roberto was caught when he went to his yearly check in with ICE and they informed Helen that her husband went in but never came out. Roberto was detained because he had once traveled to Niagara Falls and due to a mistake, he went to the Canadian border. It was when everything went left for the family. They informed them that because Roberto did not have any paperwork, he was illegal and therefore would end up going to jail. He was then sent to jail for a few weeks and was informed that he has a limited number of months to leave the country.

The reason Roberto is being deported today is because he did not leave on his own volition. Roberto’s wife was pregnant at the time and needed to support her the best way he could as he figured out how to get a green card. The family is hoping that he will be able to come back to the United States in the next nine months. They continue to have positive thoughts despite their current situation.

Roberto apparently came into the U.S. illegally in 1998 and has been checking in with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement but due to the incident he had and after being detained, his family now has to live without him.

Trump Experiences Sabotage

It would seem President Trump couldn’t catch a break, as once again he may be experiencing an issue with some of his future policies. The president has spoken out against ObamaCare and now wants to scrap it altogether and replace it with Trump care.

The Koch brothers, on the other hand, have other ideas. The republicans have not made a final decision when it comes to backing the president’s health reforms. Charles and David Koch have other plans for Trump and one would consider it both sabotage and bribery. It is apparent that the brothers’ organization, which has a lot of pressure on the politicians, may exclude a lot of the republicans that vote the wrong way. The group has a lot of money to give for advertisements and other programs but will consider anyone that is interested in working in their favor and who isn’t.

The Americans for Prosperity president, Tim Phillips, said that they wanted to make certain that lawmakers understand the policy consequences of voting for a law that keeps Obamacare intact. He said the following.

“We have a history of following up and holding politicians accountable, but we will also be there to support and thank the champions who stand strong and keep their promise.”

How will Trump save himself from this new setback?

[Featured Image by Joe Raedlek/Getty Images]