Emma Thompson Reveals Donald Trump Once Asked Her Out On A Date

Emma Thompson has revealed that Donald Trump once asked her out on a date.

During an interview with Swedish TV program SVT, the Beauty and the Beast actress said Trump asked her out in the late 90’s, back when she was filming Primary Colors in Los Angeles. (It’s interesting to note that the film was inspired by Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992, and the character Thompson played in it was an analogue of Hillary Clinton.)

Thompson, 57, explained that Donald Trump called her on the phone while she was in her trailer on the film’s set, as reported by Mashable.

“‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here,'” Thompson recalled Trump saying at the time.

“He said, ‘Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable,'” Emma continued.

“The phone rings in my trailer, which it’s never done before, so it’s like a moose had just entered my trailer,” she said. And then Thompson added that Trump’s phone call occurred on the day after her divorce from actor Kenneth Branagh became final.

“Well, you know, I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner some time.”

Emma Thompson said there was a moment of confusion on her part, which caused her to blurt out a rather awkward response.

“I didn’t know what to do with myself,” she admitted.

“I just said, ‘OK, well, I’ll get back to you. Thank you so much for ringing.”

The actress then joked that she should have accepted Donald Trump’s offer, musing, “think of the stories.”

Emma Thompson separated from fellow actor Branagh in 1995. In 1999, she had a daughter, Gaia, with her Sense & Sensibility co-star Greg Wise, whom she married in 2003.

Trump asked Thompson for a date a year after he split from his second wife, Marla Maples. In 1997, the future president met his third wife Melania Knauss.

In October last year, during the height of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, another Hollywood actress claimed that the former Apprentice reality star asked her out on a date, and the account was described in less friendlier terms, as reported by Daily Mail.

Salma Hayek, 50, said the then-Republican presidential candidate repeatedly called her on the phone asking for dates. The actress, however, had a boyfriend at the time but pointed out to Trump that she wouldn’t go out with him even if she didn’t have one.

“When I told him I wouldn’t go out with him even if I didn’t have a boyfriend, [which he took as disrespectful], he called — well, he wouldn’t say he called, but someone told the National Enquirer…It said that he wouldn’t go out with me because I was too short.”

Salma claimed Trump contacted her again to dismiss the story, which she took as an attempt to lure her into a date to prove the publication wrong.

In August 2015, former BBC journalist Selena Scott claimed that Donald Trump pursued Princess Diana following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996. In his article for The Sunday Times, Scott claimed, “Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife.”

Princess Diana, however, shot down Trump’s advances, even admitting to Scott that the real estate magnet “gives me the creeps.”

“As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her,” Scott wrote.

Scott reported that Donald Trump was shocked when news of Princess Diana’s sudden death broke.

“When she died in the tragic accident in Paris in 1997, Trump told friends his biggest regret was that they hadn’t dated. He said that he always thought he had a chance of romance and would have had a ‘shot’ with her,” she wrote.

Donald Trump had only good things to say about Princess Diana in his 1997 book The Art of the Comeback.

“I only have one regret in the women department — that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer. I met her on a number of occasions. I couldn’t help but notice how she moved people. She lit up the room with her charm, her presence. She was a genuine princess — a dream lady.”

