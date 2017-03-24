Danielle Stislicki Update: Things We Know So Far About Missing Woman’s Case

The case of missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki, is a mysterious one, and authorities have released very little information about her disappearance. Despite this, there are certain key facts known so far about Danielle’s case.

Danielle Vanished After Leaving Work

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle did not show up for their planned meeting, her friend began to worry and decided to head to Danielle’s apartment to check on her. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her Independence Green apartment but Danielle was nowhere to be found. Danielle failed to show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Danielle’s Cell Phone and Keys Are Missing

Police have announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. However, Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle’s Description

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police Confirm Danielle Was the Victim of a Crime

Police have publicly announced that Danielle is not missing voluntarily and was the victim of a crime. They want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found.

Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957. Police have also emphasized that someone else besides Danielle may have driven her jeep back to her apartment complex.

Crime Lab is Testing Evidence Removed from a Home

In mid-December, police searched a home in Berkley and removed a mattress. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some floorboards from the residence were also taken and were being tested, according to Click on Detroit.

The searched residence reportedly belongs to a former security guard who once worked at the MetLife building where Danielle also works. Despite the search, police have announced the former security guard is not currently a suspect or person of interest in Danielle’s case. The man’s sister-in-law has publicly proclaimed that witnesses saw the security guard with Danielle on the day she vanished. Nonetheless, police have not named the security guard a person of interest or suspect in Danielle’s case.

A Facebook Page has Been Created to Help Find Danielle

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page is dedicated to all things related to Danielle and was created for the sole purpose of bringing her home. It features missing person posters, numerous posts about the case, and information about search and support efforts surrounding Danielle.

#FindDani Danielle Stislicki Update: Heart Buttons Raise Awareness About Missing Persons https://t.co/60jj3Gmc9y — AnnMarie (@rajaneesmom) March 18, 2017

Danielle has a Website Dedicated to Her Case

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Social Media Keeps Missing Woman’s Case In Public Eye https://t.co/ZwDqYxOcd3 — cadams1206 (@cadams1206) March 4, 2017

Danielle’s 29th Birthday was Celebrated Online

On February 28, 2017, more than 500 people from around the globe took to the Internet to celebrate Danielle’s 29th birthday. They posted photos of birthday cakes, balloons, and other heartfelt messages wishing the young woman a happy birthday and offering hope she will be found soon.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Over 500 People Celebrate Missing Woman’s Birthday https://t.co/CEbLCyVtBX — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) March 2, 2017

A Large Reward is being Offered to Find Danielle

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $32,250, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $132,250.

Tip Lines are Open for Information

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]