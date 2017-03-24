Sib Hashian Dies Onstage: The Rock And More React To Death Of Boston Drummer

Sib Hashian, the former drummer for the classic arena rock band Boston, died while performing on the Legends of Rock Cruise. The rock star was 67 years old. Hashian’s son, Adam Hashian, said a cause of death had not yet been determined, according to Billboard.

In a statement to People magazine, Adam Hashian confirmed his father’s death after Sib collapsed mid-performance while aboard the rock ‘n’ roll cruise ship. Sib Hashian was reportedly treated with CPR and a defibrillator after he collapsed onstage without warning. After Hashian collapsed mid-song, fellow cruise rocker John Elefante reportedly asked for prayers from fans before later announcing, “Sib didn’t make it.”

“I can confirm that my father Sib passed away last night,” Sib’s son Adam Hashian told People. “It’s tough to lose him — he was a thoughtful guy with many friends and an amazing grandfather.”

Hashian’s wife of 38 years, Suzanne, revealed that funeral arrangements for her husband will be announced at a later date.

Sib Hashian joined Boston in 1975 alongside Tom Scholz, Brad Delp, Barry Goudreau, and Fran Sheehan and he was the drummer on the band’s first two chart-topping albums. Boston’s self-titled debut was released in 1976 and featured the hit singles “More Than a Feeling” and “Long Time,” and the title track from the band’s 1978 follow-up, Don’t Look Back, was one of the band’s biggest Billboard hits.

Hashian’s Boston bandmates issued a statement about the death of the band’s original drummer.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Sib Hashian who unexpectedly passed away yesterday,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Sib’s high energy drumming on the early Boston albums and tours leaves a legacy that will be remembered by millions.”

After Sib Hashian’s sudden death was made public, several rock stars, including Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton and Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm, who was also on board the Legends of Rock Cruise, paid tribute to the late Boston drummer.

So sorry to hear about that passing of Boston Drummer Sib Hashian . My thoughts & prayers go out to his family during this time . — Lou Gramm (@GrammLou) March 23, 2017

Man, so sorry to hear about Sib Hashian's passing. Really good guy and fine drummer as well. RIP Sib. — Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) March 23, 2017

My heart goes out to Sibs family, friends & fans❤️ Was an honor to be a member the band (Boston) you helped create???? https://t.co/STHWEkfXke — MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) March 23, 2017

In addition, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a poignant tribute to Sib, who he referred to as a “second father.” The Rock has been in a relationship with Sib’s daughter, Lauren Hashian, since 2007 and they have a daughter, Jasmine, together. The actor thanked Sib for the “many life lessons” and wrote that while the family didn’t get a chance to say goodbye, the Hashian patriarch’s “passing in this manner is extremely poetic and somehow beautiful. ”

Sib Hashian had a busy career. In addition to his iconic work with Boston, Sib Hashian played on bandmate Barry Goudreau’s 1980 self-titled album and sang backing vocals on Sammy Hagar’s “Sittin’ On (The Dock of the Bay)” cover in 1979. Sib left Boston in 1986 as the band was recording their third album, Third Stage. In more recent years, Sib owned a record shop and a franchise of tanning salons in Boston, according to WCVB.

But music was clearly his first love. Always a rocker at heart, Sib Hashian was one of several classic rockers on board the Legends of Rock Cruise, which departed from Miami last weekend. The cruise also featured The Grass Roots, Paul Revere & the Raiders singer Mark Lindsay, John Cafferty, ex-Kansas lead singer John Elefante, Hashian’s fellow former Boston member, guitarist Barry Goudreau, and many more classic rockers. The cruise, which will make stops in the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, will reportedly continue, with musicians performing in tribute to Sib Hashian.

In addition to his kids, Adam, Lauren and Aja, Sib Hashian is survived by His wife, Suzanne Hashian, and his grandchildren.

Take a look at the video below to see Sib Hashian and Boston performing one of the band’s biggest hits.

