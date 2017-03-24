Kris Jenner Is Reportedly Pitching For Animated Kardashian TV Series

Momager Kris Jenner is reportedly pitching an animated television series featuring members of her Kardashian-Jenner brood, according to TMZ.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch is reportedly working to secure a primetime slot for an animated series about her “entire family,” including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

TMZ claims it learned that the “entire (Kardashian-Jenner) family will be featured, but it will not include Caitlyn.”

Sources reportedly told TMZ that the series, a primetime pitch, is not for children.

Kris reportedly met with executives at Harvey Weinstein’s company in Los Angeles early in March to pitch the idea. But a new animated TV series featuring the entire family could dash the momager’s hopes of slowing down and taking a break from her hectic work schedule.

Kris told Paper Magazine in a September 2016 interview that she has always struggled to ensure that she ends work daily at “around 5 or 6 p.m.”

“I do try to end my work day at around 5 or 6 and disconnect from my work calls and emails for as much of the evening as possible,” Kris said. “Some days that is more successful than others!”

“It’s important to slow down, relax and enjoy the greatest pleasures in life: my wonderful friends, my amazing children and my beautiful grandkids.”

“I’m so lucky that my kids all live nearby so we are always spending a lot of time together,” Kris continued. “I love to have family dinners, barbecues or movie nights with my grandkids.”

“A lot of the time we’re all moving at a million miles a minute, so it’s important to slow down, relax and enjoy the greatest pleasures in life,” Kris added.

The report that Kris is making a bid for an animated television series featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family comes soon after the news that the ratings for the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUTWK) Season 13 on Sunday, March 12, were the worst ever. The poor ratings of Sunday’s show, compared with the premiere of Season 12, sparked fears among fans that E! could consider cancelling the show.

According to Radar Online, same-day data for Sunday’s premiere reveal that KUWTK drew a dismal.70 rating for adults in the crucial age range 18-49, compared with 1.05 rating for the Season 12 premiere on May 1, 2016.

Similarly, the show scored a 33 percent drop in viewership, averaging 1.48 million viewers, compared with 2.19 million in the 18-49 age range for the Season 12 premiere.

The unusually poor ratings raised concerns among fans who felt that it was an ominous sign for the future of the show, according to the Inquisitr.

Observers argued that persistent poor performance in the crucial 18-49 age group, especially at a time that the cost of producing the show is rising could force E! executives to consider canceling it.

The 61-year-old “momager” had reportedly hoped that Season 13 of KUWTK would score very high ratings. She had even boasted to friends that the premiere of Season 13 would record the highest ratings every since the show began to air on E! in 2007.

Some have suggested that Kris is pushing for an animated TV series that features her entire family as a way of compensating for her disappointment over recent low ratings for KUWTK.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Kim Kardashian called her rapper husband Kanye West an a**hole” for causing her to have painful flashback memories of her traumatic experience in Paris when she was trussed up by an armed gang who broke into her luxury apartment and robbed her of jewelry worth millions of dollars.

“He always comes up the back stairs. Like, I always know he comes out the stairs that go into my room,” she said. “But he came up the front stairs, and all I heard were his feet stomping up

“But he came up the front stairs, and all I heard were his feet stomping up stair. Like, at three in the morning, he came in, and that’s the same time the robbery happened.”

