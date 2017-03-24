John Mayer Confesses New Song Is About Katy Perry, Here’s What It’s All About

It has been almost three years since the famous music couple split, but John Mayer still seems to be smitten with her on-again, off-again lady love, Katy Perry. Many insiders are convinced that he’s out to get her back, after the stunning pop star’s recent break-up with Hollywood actor, Orlando Bloom.

It is yet to be seen whether the rumors are true or not, but John Mayer nonetheless is doing nothing to quash them; he is, in fact, fanning the flames. For instance, several reports yesterday have revealed that John Mayer has confirmed that his song, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” is about the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer, Perry.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Times, Mayer did not deny that he was indeed missing his ex, and that the song was inspired by her. The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” songwriter also told the paper that it’s understandable for him to not get over Katy Perry so easily as she was his only significant relationship in the past five to six years.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he told the Times. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

The song opens with Mayer crooning “I still feel like your man” in falsetto, followed by a piano flourish. It then segues into Mayer’s trademark funky riffs, which serves as the song’s backbone.

The persona of the song recounts how he and an ex, “the prettiest girl in the room,” met. The girl expresses her desire to know him, yet hesitates, “but I don’t think I can.” Mayer waxes sentimental with lyrics that clearly suggests his longing for the pop singer:

I still keep your shampoo in my shower In case you wanna wash your hair And I know that you probably found yourself someone somewhere But I do not really care ‘Cause as long as it is there ‘Cause I still feel like your man

In case you’re more curious than ever, here’s John Mayer performing the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

You can also listen to the track here, as it appears on his album, “The Search for Everything”:

Mayer told The Rolling Stone in February that he spent more hours on working on the song than any other song he’s written. “I feel like I never touched the ground those three days, like ‘Let’s not worry about what this might draw from and be true to whatever it is,'” he said of the experience.

A source close to Katy told Radar Online earlier this month that John “reached out” to the songstress after learning of her split with Bloom. “He wanted to just make sure that she was okay,” the friend told the entertainment news site. The friend added that their circle “is convinced” that Katy and John will “end up together.”

Perry and ex-beau Orlando Bloom were last seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, before they both released a statement about their amicable split. People Magazine reported that Perry and the Lord of the Rings actor, “didn’t spend much time together” and only got together for a photo op.

Shortly after, the couple announced in an official joint statement that they were calling it quits after a year of dating. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” they said. Perry, meanwhile, followed that up with a Twitter post, where she maintained that she and Bloom are in good terms. “No one’s a victim or a villain,” she tweeted.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Post-break up, the internet exploded with Perry debuting a short pixie undercut. Bloom also seemed to be coping in his own ways and was recently photographed vacationing in the Caribbean island of St. Barts. The star was on holiday with Australian model Kristy Hinze-Clark’s family. Kristy and husband, Jim Clark, were reported to be “racing their yacht” around the island, per The Daily Mail.

Perry and Mayer’s rocky relationship ended for good in 2013 after breaking up for a couple of times. The two were first spotted “cuddling” in West Hollywood, merely days after Perry’s divorce with British comedian Russell Brand was finalized.

As of this writing, Perry hasn’t commented about the song nor getting back together with Mayer. She famously tweeted that “mercury was finally out of retrograde” in March 2013 after it was confirmed that they had broken up for the second time. Both recording artists were busy with their careers at that time (and still are).

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation]