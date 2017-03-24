‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Cast Face Off On Australia’s ‘Family Feud’

The Bold and the Beautiful cast appeared on Australia’s Family Feud and there were plenty topics to discuss, including filming “awkward” and “weird” sex scenes.

A special edition of Family Feud hosted the Bold and the Beautiful cast, including its brightest stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye.

Just recently, Lang celebrated three decades on Bold and the Beautiful and during her appearance on Family Feud, she couldn’t stop gushing over the U.S. soap opera and revealing the challenges of having to memorize 90 pages of dialog in a single day.

Those 30 years on the Bold and the Beautiful must have been tough! When Family Feud host Grant Denyer congratulated 55-year-old Lang on celebrating a whopping 30 years on the soap opera, he noted that the actress had to memorize more than 300,000 pages of dialog throughout the three decades.

When asked by Channel Ten‘s Family Feud host if she has ever gone blank mid-dialog, Lang confessed that “sometimes you do” go blank, according to the Daily Mail.

Bold and the Beautiful may be full of romantic story lines, and those romantic dialogs lead to sex sometimes. And the cast has to film those steamy scenes, which, well, sometimes go wrong. And Kaye, who is no stranger to showing off his sex skills and censored private parts on Bold and the Beautiful, opened up to the Family Feud host about the difficulties of filming sex scenes on the CBS soap opera.

Kaye, who plays Ridge Forrester on Bold and the Beautiful, revealed that while it may look as if it’s “wonderful” to simulate sex scenes with all those “beautiful women” on the CBS show, filming it is an “awkward” and “weird” process.

“You’ve got guys behind the camera going, ‘Yeahhh!'”

While it certainly distracts from the steamy process, Kaye added that he doesn’t “care” for filming sex scenes on Bold and the Beautiful nor does he “like it.” It’s probably because Kaye is a relatively new member of the show’s cast.

Kaye joined the cast of Bold and the Beautiful in 2013, replacing Ronn Moss as Ridge Forrester in the long-running CBS series. Speaking to the Family Feud host, he also admitted that there has been a lot of kissing on the show, but joked that he has never kissed Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays his daughter Steffy Forrester.

Lang, meanwhile, has another opinion about filming sex scenes on Bold and the Beautiful. Prior to her appearance on Family Feud, the actress spoke to E! News, where she revealed that filming steamy scenes has become easier over the years.

“You’re more comfortable.”

The Bold and the Beautiful star also got candid about how it feels to have been on television for so long.

“I think the first ten years seem to be the longest and then time just flew by. It’s just amazing.”

But Lang was quick to add that she is looking forward to expanding her career for another “many, many years.” The Bold and the Beautiful actress, however, refused to estimate how many years more she would be shining in the TV industry.

Bold and the Beautiful celebrated its 30th anniversary on March 23, 2017. On Wednesday, the day earlier, the daytime soap opera received 23 Daytime Emmy nominations.

In fact, one of Bold and the Beautiful‘s alums could make history at the April 30 awards ceremony. Heather Tom, 41-years-old, could become the youngest actor to win six or more Daytime Emmys, according to the Seattle Times.

Thanks to the Bold and the Beautiful‘s big score at this year’s Emmy Awards, its network CBS leads the pack of networks with a whopping 70 nominations.

