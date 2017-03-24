Mom Beat Cancer In Pregnancy But Dies After Delivering Twins

Just a day after delivering twins, a 30-year-old California woman Jamie Snider, who defied cancer during pregnancy, died of heart failure. Snider’s family and friends are now raising funds for well-being of the newborn.

“God decided to call our Jamie home Friday March 17th 2017, the morning after giving birth to her beautiful twins Camila and Nico,” Snider’s friend Larina Campanile wrote on her fundraiser page.

Snider was diagnosed with a rare form of cervical cancer during early stages of pregnancy but availed chemotherapy and radiation at Stanford Medical Center as her pregnancy progressed. Incidentally, she fought cancer earlier but had lost one ovary during previous treatment, making her twin pregnancy unexpected, ABC 7 reports.

Snider delivered the twins at 33 weeks through c-section on March 16 and underwent a hysterectomy as part of her cancer treatment immediately after the delivery. A day after the surgeries, she succumbed to congestive heart failure while in recovery. The Frenso resident is survived by her partner, the twins, and two older daughters. At least three fundraiser campaigns have been launched to support the family.

“Heath Coigny, her partner and father to Camila and Nico, will relocate to Pelham NH as soon as the twins are ready to travel. As Heath works towards establishing a stable and loving environment to raise his infant son and daughter, his dedicated sister Willow and husband Kevin Smith will be taking the family into their home.”

In the days since the fundraisers were launched, contributions exceeding $ 44,000 from over 800 donors were received and two campaigns achieved their targets. Besides well-being of her children, Snider’s friends have also raised funds for a memorial service.

“Jamie was a such a bright light on this planet. Everything about her was infectious from her beautiful bright green eyes, her big smile, her laugh and her hugs! You couldn’t know Jamie and not love her and want to be around her. She is so dearly missed.”

Though rare, cancer during pregnancy presents a treatment challenge given the risk to fetal development. Breast tumors are among the most common cancers during pregnancy. However, diagnosis is often delayed in pregnant women due to fears of exposing the fetus to x-rays for a mammogram. Uterine cancer, considered rarer than breast cancer, often does not show during early stages. A pap-smear test, according to American Pregnancy Association, can be done without harming the fetus during pregnancy to diagnose cancer or pre-cancerous changes.

Treatment for cancer in pregnancy may begin immediately or may be delayed until after delivery. Some tumors of the uterus are known to mimic pregnancy itself and may go undetected for several weeks after a pregnancy confirmation test. A 21-year-old U.K. woman was forced to deliver a cancerous tumor last year after it was initially mistaken for pregnancy.

After availing cancer treatment as her pregnancy neared to an end, Snider expected to recover. Her friend Larina Campanile quoted Snider’s last Facebook post that revealed the young mother was hopeful.

“Tomorrow will be a great day. God has been by my side the whole time. All your prayers and love have kept me going as well. Wish me luck. I’m having a C-section at 7 and then a radial hysterectomy right after. I’ll be fine. Thank you, God, for keeping me positive through all the hard times.”

[Featured Image by Jamie Snider/Facebook]