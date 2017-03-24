Who Is Diane Kruger, ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Girlfriend?

After months of speculation and wondering, Norman Reedus has officially and publicly confirmed his relationship with Diane Kruger with a lot of PDA in full view of the paparazzi. The pair were first linked romantically when she was seen visiting Norman’s photography exhibition in Paris last December.

The couple was spotted in New York on March 21, 2017, as they enjoyed a casual evening out. The pair were seen leaving Reedus’ East Village apartment where they headed to Mexican Radio, a local hotspot. After spending a few hours there, Norman and Diane headed out to The Ship in the trendy SoHo district, but not before spending nearly a half-hour snogging on a street corner.

Who is Diane Kruger?

So, who is Diane Kruger? If you see her face, you probably recognize her. She’s been a model and actress for over 25 years. Diane was born on July 15, 1976, in West Germany. When she was young, she dreamt of being a ballerina and was admitted to the prestigious Royal Ballet School in London, England at a very young age. After a severe leg injury ended her ballet career, she returned to school. She moved to Paris when she was 15 to start her modeling career, and made a successful transition into acting in 2002, when she was featured in the French television film, The Piano Player opposite Dennis Hopper and Christopher Lambert.

She broke into Hollywood in 2004 when she portrayed “the face that launched a thousand ships” in the epic Troy, where she co-starred alongside Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, and numerous other stars. Since then, she has been in numerous movies and television shows, including National Treasure and its sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets. Her most recent role was in the 2016 crime drama, The Infiltrator, where she starred next to Bryan Cranston.

Past Relationships

Diane Kruger’s past relationships include one marriage and one long-term relationship. She was married to the French actor Guillaume Canet in September of 2001. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last, and they were divorced almost five years later in 2006. The divorce was amicable, and primarily because they were both busy with their careers and had no time to see each other. Of Guillaume and the marriage, Kruger has very fond memories. In a 2009 interview with The Telegraph, she reminisced about her marriage.

“We married when I was done with drama school. It was pure love – true love. It was wonderful. He’s a great guy. So sweet. I have fond memories. It was just the end. We lived out the story we were meant to live together. There are no hard feelings. I love Guillaume. I will always love him and I think he’d say the same. It was just over.”

Later that year, she met Joshua Jackson, best known for his roles in Dawson’s Creek, and Fringe. The pair were a couple for 10 years until their split in 2016. They were never married, in part because neither of them believed in it anymore. Diane expressed this sentiment in an interview with Glamour magazine in 2011.

“Without sounding pessimistic, I learned that I don’t believe in marriage. I believe in a commitment that you make in your heart. There’s no paper that will make you stay. A guy friend of mine said, and it made a lot of sense, that people should get married at the end of the road, not the beginning”

Kruger points to her failed marriage with Canet as a primary cause of this belief. However, her father abandoned her family when she was 13, in part because of his alcoholism, which also must have had an impact on her.

Diane doesn’t have any children but has expressed her desire to have them in previous interviews.

