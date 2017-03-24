Louis Tomlinson And Eleanor Calder Spotted Together For First Time Since Arrest

It’s been a rough month for Louis Tomlinson and his girlfriend Eleanor Calder after the One Direction singer’s arrest at LAX Airport. But Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder aren’t going to hide from the public eye because of the ugly incident. This week, the lovebirds were spotted in London for the first time since Tomlinson was arrested for battery earlier this month.

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder Wear Matching Outfits at James Arthur Concert https://t.co/Ogyd4iviC2 pic.twitter.com/aTOOhIlkUh — Modeling Platform (@modelinplatform) March 23, 2017

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder were seen watching James Arthur’s gig from a box, and fans were quick to take photos of the couple. Tomlinson and his girlfriend, who have been dating for a little more than a month, decided to clear their minds from all the trouble that ensued after the One Direction had an airport brawl with a paparazzo.

Prior to his arrest at the airport, Louis Tomlinson became enraged by the photographer taking pictures of him and his girlfriend. Eleanor Calder, meanwhile, got into a fight with a fan, who started taking a little way too many pictures of the 24-year-old model. Louis Tomlinson and Calder apparently were not in high spirits that day.

Louis Tomlinson was released on bail for $20,000 after the arrest, but the One Direction will still have to show up in court in Los Angeles next week. Although the singer will have to appear in court less than a week from now, on March 29, the singer and girlfriend Eleanor Calder decided to find a distraction on Tuesday, when they attended fellow X Factor sensation’s play at Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

While a Twitter fan, who shared pictures of Louis Tomlinson and girlfriend Eleanor Calder at the theater, wrote that the duo were “looking happy with fans,” “happy” was certainly not the word to describe the One Direction member when he was taken to an L.A. police station after the arrest.

Louis Tomlinson had to spend nearly two hours at the police station. Documents leaked after the arrest showed that the singer had to pay $20,000 bail to be released, but he was reportedly released without having to pay it anyway. While many believed that Louis Tomlinson used his celebrity status to steer clear of trouble and not have to stay at the police station after the arrest, some social media users seem outraged at the One Direction singer’s privileges as his net worth is estimated at $50 million.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Louis Tomlinson’s lawyer, Martin Singer, nicknamed Mad Dog, insisted that the paparazzi provoked his client and caused the airport brawl involving the singer’s girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

“It’s not the first time that a paparazzi [sic] has created an altercation with a celebrity.”

Singer also added that during Louis Tomlinson’s conflict with the paparazzo, “three other individuals were attacking” the singer’s girlfriend Eleanor Calder so he “came to her defense.”

A 22-year-old woman later claimed that Louis Tomlinson “threw her to the floor and socked her in the face,” according to The Sun.

Nobody can say for certain exactly what happened that night and why Louis Tomlinson got arrested, but the court hearing on March 29 is expected to reveal new details about the March 3 incident. After the arrest, Louis Tomlinson was charged with simple battery and a misdemeanor. His girlfriend Eleanor Calder reportedly hasn’t left Tomlinson’s side since the arrest.

According to reports, Louis Tomlinson would not be banned from performing in the United States even if he’s convicted over the brawl and arrest that ensued.

