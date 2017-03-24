Kendall Jenner Reveals The Details About Disturbing Stalker In ‘KUWTK’

Kendall Jenner reveals the details about her disturbing stalker in the upcoming Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 13th season of the series opened up about the aftermath of Kim Kardashian’s terrifying robbery in Paris in October. Following her sister’s candid admission of the incident, another member of the family speaks up during her scary encounter last year. Kendall Jenner reveals the details about her disturbing stalker which taught her to think twice about living independently.

Kendall Jenner confronts her fears after sister’s tearful revelation

We saw how Kim Kardashian tearfully relived the memories of the Paris robbery last week. The 36-year-old star openly spoke of her ordeal and how she thought it’s going to be the end for her. Luckily, the armed robbers left her in the bathroom until the police came. They stole $10 million worth of jewelry including her engagement ring. Kim Kardashian was so terrified of the incident that she became a recluse thereafter.

After about three months, the reality star made her first public appearance post-robbery during a 15-hour trip to Dubai. Since then, Kim has been back in the limelight as she Snapchats and Instagrams her daily life. Meanwhile, half-sister Kendall will be the focus of the next week’s episode as shown in their sneak peek.

Kendall Jenner reveals the details about her disturbing stalker and the frightening encounter she had with him. “I had someone break into my house,” she admitted.

“I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way, but now, it’s fully flipped.”

She recalled the scary encounter with her mom Kris Jenner and Scott Disick and shared what exactly happened when she saw a man right behind her car at her Hollywood Hills pad. If you think that isn’t chilling enough, wait till you hear that the man banged on her car window.

In the promotional clip shown by E!, Kendall recalled the encounter and admitted she was “freaked out” by his stalker. Speaking to her fans, she said, “I came home one night and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, ‘That’s so weird.’ He just looked like a homeless man sitting in his knees… in the street.”

According to the 21-year-old model, she parked her car and watched the gates close. She said, “I turned my car off, getting my stuff together, I’m about to open my door and I look in my rearview mirror and he was standing right there.”

Kendall began to freak out when the man went up to her and said that he wanted to talk to her. Controlling her fright, she told the man to leave and at that moment; the man started to bang on her window and scream at her. Jenner said she was crying while calling one of her friends.

She added, “So, then I finally start backing out and I get to my gate. The gate opens and I get out. He all of a sudden starts running after me.” Her friends arrived just on time and managed to get the situation under control until the cops arrived. As stated by reports, the stalker, Shavaughn McKenzie, was charged with trespassing for the incident.

You can hear more about the juicy happenings as Kendall Jenner reveals the details about her disturbing stalker in Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 21-year-old plays as a tough-looking gal in her latest snap

The Instagram snap could be in reference to the recent theft the runway model experienced as she captioned the photo, “Better talk nice.” Kendall is seen sitting in an old convertible and rocking a bright yellow top paired with Levis denim jacket. The KUWTK star had a burger in one hand while she put on a scowl and a matching glare for the camera. Was it for a photo shoot? Nope, it was likely taken by one of her friends who was out and about with the model. The snapshot definitely looked mag-worthy!

better talk nice A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

