Blac Chyna Says Baby Dream Is ‘So Silly,’ As She Fights For Her Relationship

Drama and scandals are always part of the Kardashian family, but children always come first no matter what. Blac Chyna can’t get enough of her “silly” baby daughter Dream after the scandalous split from ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

It’s been a little more than a month since Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian announced their split, but the mother-of-two seems to be as focused on 18-week-old baby Dream more than ever.

Morning A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Blac Chyna took to Snapchat on Wednesday to share three cute videos of her baby girl Dream, whom the exotic performer and Rob Kardashian welcomed in November 2016.

In the caption to a video that shows Dream covered in drool, Blac Chyna calls her baby daughter “so silly.” On the three videos, Dream is seen in her polka dot onesie and pink bib.

????????❤️️she sooo cute A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

The birth of Dream brought Blac Chyna and ex-fiance Rob Kardashian closer together, even though it was a volatile year for the pair. However, a source cited by People magazine last week revealed that the two may be prepared to fight for custody of their baby after their February split.

The source revealed that while Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have been co-parenting Dream since their split, the model is “giving pushback” while her ex-fiance wants dual custody of their baby.

“They are still figuring things out but [Blac Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time.”

But Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have apparently remained on friendly terms since the split, as the two reunited to celebrate Rob’s 30th birthday last week.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

A source who attended the birthday celebration told People that Blac Chyna even bought black and gold balloons and a gift for her former fiance and father of her baby girl.

“It was civil despite all the custody drama.”

But Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may still reunite as a romantic item. Speaking to Cosmopolitan South Africa, the model said she still loves the father of her baby girl Dream, as reported by Fox News.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian made headlines when they announced their split last month, but the exotic performer thinks they are simply going through a rough period in their lives. Blac Chyna insisted that everyone who is in a long-term relationship “goes through ups and downs.” And while one can argue that the model and Rob Kardashian have had way too many ups and downs in the past 12 months, Chyna insists that the two are “fighting for each other” even though living apart.

“Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream.”

Lashed Limited Edition 12 Lipstick Collection Box ????Choose 12 Out Of 21 Shiny/Matte Lipstick Shades???? www.lashedcosmetics.com @lashedcosmetics A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Blac Chyna also insisted that she’s “in it for the long haul” despite sources claiming that the two are squaring off in a heated legal battle over the custody for Dream.

“I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us.”

Blac Chyna was also quick to add that their baby daughter Dream remains the most important element in their relationship. The exotic performer insisted that she and Rob Kardashian have to make sure that “she’s taken care of.”

Dreammmmmmmmmm ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Baby daughter Dream is not the only child of Blac Chyna, who also has 4-year-old son King Cairo from ex-partner Tyga, who’s currently dating Rob Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Blac Chyna also revealed in the interview that Rob Kardashian, for whom Dream is his first baby, is “a wonderful dad,” adding that it might be “because he had such a great father.” Robert George Kardashian, Rob’s father, passed away in 2003.

[Featured Image by Blac Chyna/Instagram]