Carrie Underwood’s Baby Makes The Cutest Yoga Buddy

Everybody needs a cute yoga buddy. And while some people are immediately thinking about a some cute-sexy partner to work out with, Carrie Underwood is thinking about her baby, Isaiah.

Carrie Underwood proves that breaking a sweat doesn’t have to be lonely and boring. The American Idol winner posted a short clip on Instagram on Wednesday, and her fans can see that her baby son could be the healthiest teenager ever when he grows up.

My workout buddy…mama's in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs…whatever works! #StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don't do much yoga, but like to stretch… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

In the Instagram video, Carrie Underwood’s baby son, Isiah, who’s only 2-years-old, is showing off his yoga moves in his fire truck PJs. And it sure looks like he knows what he’s doing, though he needs to check how his mom does certain moves from time to time to stay on the right track.

In the caption to the clip, Carrie Underwood asked her fans to “excuse my yoga form,” and explained that she doesn’t do much yoga, but likes to stretch.

Isaiah is the only child of Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher, and he was born in February, 2015.

The cute workout session with her baby son comes after Carrie Underwood fans learned that the American Idol winner will be performing at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2.

While Carrie Underwood will not be able to get her baby son’s help to sing with her at the live awards show held at the T-Mobile Arena, the country music star won’t be alone. Keith Urban, Faith Hill, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, and others are set to perform during the ACMA 2017.

Carrie Underwood has been able to win over the hearts of fans not only because of that cute workout video with her baby son, but also due to her world tour in support of her fifth album Storyteller, which she released in 2015. The album debuted at number one on the top country albums chart.

During her appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes earlier this year, Carrie Underwood got candid about her career and what she’s planning to do with it in the coming months. The country star said she would be spending more time with her family and baby son Isaiah while also writing, according to E! News.

“I don’t know. There’s no real plans.”

Carrie Underwood baby son, Isaiah, turned 2-years-old last month, and the country singer made sure it was the best birthday celebration ever. Underwood even got Isaiah a Cookie Monster-themed cake from IveyCake Store.

…and it tasted even better than it looked, if that's at all imaginable! Yummy!!! Thanks Auntie @iveychilders and @iveycakestore for this delicious creation! ????: @madlovephotography A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Carrie Underwood wrote in the caption to a photo showing off the massive cake that it “tasted even better than it looked.”

I don't always fix my hair, but when I do, I sip my green smoothie through a Cookie Monster straw. That's just how I roll… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

Carrie Underwood is not only a cute mom to her son, Isaiah, but also a caring woman to other kids. The country star recently sent Today host Hoda Kotb’s new baby girl, Haley Joy, a pair of adorable pink cowboy boots, according to Today.

On Monday, Kotb took to Twitter to thank Carrie Underwood for sending those boots.

Hey @carrieunderwood!!! Haley Joy loves her very first pair of cowboy boots!!!????Can’t wait until you meet her! Thank you????????????❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qxpn0ACI7F — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 20, 2017

On the day Isaiah turned 2-years-old, February 27, Carrie Underwood shared a cute Instagram photo of him catching a balloon. In the caption, the music superstar wondered “where did two years go?”

Carrie Underwood also wrote that those two years had been the “best” years of her and husband Mike Fisher’s life.

“Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

This year, Carrie Underwood is nominated for only two Academy of Country Music Awards: Entertainer Of The Year and Female Vocalist Of The Year. Keith Urban, meanwhile, leads this year’s ACM nominees with seven nods.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]