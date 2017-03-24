Huge Galaxy Note 8 Leak Surfaces, Teases Possible Foldable Design

The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ is just a week away, and the whole mobile industry is eagerly anticipating the release of Samsung’s first flagship for 2017. With one week to go before the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+’s launch, however, the first possibly official leak of the Galaxy Note 8 has emerged, and it is incredibly compelling.

The leak, which was posted by Slashleaks on Thursday, shows what appears to be a sketch for the Galaxy Note 8, which is speculated to see a release around August this year. The Galaxy S8 and the S8+ are Samsung’s first flagships for 2017, but avid fans of the South Korean tech giant know from experience that the manufacturer’s real halo device would be the Note 8. If the leaked sketch proves true, the Note 8 would indeed be superior to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, in more ways than one.

Immediately apparent from the leaked sketch was the size and footprint of the device, which is immediately recognizable as a device from Samsung’s iconic Note series. The display on the sketch is pretty substantial, with numerous fans of the device noting that the upcoming flagship features a 6.4-inch screen, even larger than the Galaxy S8+’s already substantial 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel. If these speculations prove correct, the Galaxy Note 8 will boast one of the largest displays in the market, while keeping a significantly compact form factor.

The stunning design of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ appears to be making a transition to the Note 8, as the leaked sketch shows extremely thin bezels and what seems to be a dual curved display. Considering Samsung’s strategy for its upcoming flagship devices, these features are all but confirmed for the Note 8, especially since the device’s direct predecessor, the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, already featured a dual edge display and somewhat thin bezels.

Apart from the sketch, the leaked image also included a set of specs for the upcoming device. These specs have already been making the rounds in the rumor mill, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with either a QHD+ or a 4K display, according to a BGR report. These specs, while unconfirmed by the South Korean tech giant, are perfectly in line with the most persistent rumors about the upcoming flagship, which paint the Galaxy Note 8 as a powerhouse handset that could easily dominate the competition with its raw power.

Other things that Samsung fans have noted about the leaked sketch involve what appears to be a slimmer S-Pen and stereo speakers on the device’s top and bottom. A USB-C port and a very welcome 3.5mm headphone jack are also apparent on the leaked Galaxy Note 8 sketch.

Perhaps the most notable observation among Samsung’s fans, however, is a line that appears to be dividing the Galaxy Note 8’s display down the middle. Considering that the line does not seem to be panel lines for the sketch, numerous fans of the South Korean tech giant have stated that the line might pertain to a foldable Galaxy Note 8 design.

Rumors of a foldable Samsung phone have been emerging in the rumor mill for quite a while now, and speculations are high that the South Korean tech giant is preparing to test a foldable concept sometime this year in preparation for the launch of the Galaxy X, the company’s first real transformable mobile device. If the line across the sketch’s display is indeed pertaining to Samsung’s first foldable flagship smartphone, the tech giant might very well prove to be a trailblazer in the mobile industry once more.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be released sometime in August this year. Pricing for the device remains unknown, but speculations are high that the Note 8 would command a premium price.

