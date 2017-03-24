‘The Walking Dead’ 7×15 Spoilers: Unwelcome Reunion Teased

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15 airs this Sunday on AMC. What can fans expect in the penultimate episode, titled “Something They Need?” The latest information teases that there will be an unwelcome reunion. Also, two characters will be in danger when guns are pointed at their heads.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC TV show.

Tara is ready to join the action when #TWD returns on Feb 12. A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

According to TV Line, the next episode of The Walking Dead will have a reunion. However, it is being teased that it will not be a joyous occasion.

“Season 7’s penultimate episode finds not one but two of our regulars with guns pointed at their heads, and features a reunion that probably won’t go down in TWD history as being as touching as, say, Daryl and Carol’s.”

Could that reunion be Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Oceanside?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sneak peek photos for The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15 reveal Tara Chambler is leading Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and a few other Alexandrians on a journey. As viewers may remember from last time Tara was seen, she debated with baby Judith about whether to tell Rick about Oceanside or to keep it to herself. In the end, she decided it was best to tell the group leader about the secret community.

As fans recall from earlier in Season 7, Tara found herself washed up on a beach. A mysterious woman, thinking Tara was still passed out, brought her water, food, and a homemade weapon. Tara decided to follow her, which led the TWD character to discover Oceanside. Even though she tried to be quiet and sneaky, she did not go unnoticed. Before she knew it, the community of women and children tried to attack, caught her, and then held Tara hostage.

In The Walking Dead, Oceanside eventually told Tara about their group. At their former location, the men were killed by the Saviors. Afterward, the women and children fled, creating a new “home” that was hidden. Then, they invited her to be part of their community. Of course, Tara said she had to return home, but lied about a few details, a natural response given what the characters have been through since the apocalypse began. So, the leader of Oceanside sent escorts with Tara, but she ditched them with a little help from her beach friend.

When Tara shows up at Oceanside, it probably won’t be a happy reunion. Especially since she was asked not to tell anyone about the community. She will be bringing along Rick and a few others. This certainly won’t sit well with the secret clan of women. However, it was the Saviors that killed all of their men. Perhaps Oceanside will be willing to join the fight, as long as there is a good chance that they can win.

Happy Birthday to @therealsonequa. Let her know you have her back today! #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Other spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15 include Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) sitting in a room. It is likely at the Sanctuary and some TWD fans believe she gets caught. A sneak peek photo released by AMC network shows Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) hesitating at a room labeled “dips**t training center.” Is this where Sasha is being held? if so, will Eugene save her, or will he be too afraid of what Negan would do if he found out?

What do you think is going to happen on the next episode of TWD? Is Tara leading Rick Grimes and the others to Oceanside? How will the hidden community respond by the unexpected and invited visit? Which two characters will have guns to their heads in The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]