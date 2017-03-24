Julianne Hough Speaks Out, Wants Nick Viall To Get Fair Chance On ‘DWTS’

Julianne Hough is speaking out about Nick Viall on Dancing With the Stars. He has never danced before and Nick is doing a great job already with his partner Peta Murgatroyd. ET is sharing that Julianne is now talking about how she wants to make sure that Nick Viall gets a fair chance on the show. He doesn’t have the kind of dancing experience that some people on the show do such as Heather Morris, who was actually a backup dancer for Beyonce.

She spoke out about how a lot of the purpose of the show is to watch people grow. They start out not knowing how to dance and really improve over the season. Julianne did have two people that stood out to her right away and Nick Viall wasn’t one of them. She said, “But the two people that really stood out the most to me were probably Rashad [Jennings] and Simone [Biles]. Those were probably the two [stars] that were like, ‘Wow! Those were the best dances of the night.'”

Julianne did say that she is always rooting for the person who grows the most during the season. She also talked about Heather Morris a bit. Hough doesn’t think that she really has a huge advantage because this kind of dancing is totally different than what she did as a backup dancer for Beyonce or when she was on the show So You Think You Can Dance. She also mentioned that she has to be in heels and with a partner now which is different. Julianne is also a big fan of The Bachelor and revealed her thoughts on Nick. He just came off “The Bachelor” and went right into this show.

“I definitely watched The Bachelor this season with all my girlfriends, it was really fun. Everybody should have a fair platform in front of them to do the best that they can do for the show. Again, that’s why I like this show, because it kind of gives people a chance to show their character and who they are. I’m rooting for everybody. I love everyone!”

Julianne Hough also spoke out about something that not a lot of people know about and the fact that she has Endometriosis. Glamour shared what Julianne had to say about this situation and how she handles the pain that she has from it. She revealed the diagnosis back in 2008 and has always been open about it. Julianne shared that she used to think this was just the way her period was, but then she discovered there was more to it.

There is no cure for Endometriosis and it can cause problems with getting pregnant. Julianne wants women who suffer from this disease to know they need to get a doctor who can help them with the details of this and a timeline on having a baby. She says she is able to handle the pain better than she used to and even said she uses her dog as a heating pad. She feels like being educated about it is one of the things that has helped her the most.

Do you agree with Julianne Hough’s thoughts on the contestants this season? Who do you think will end up winning? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights on ABC. It will be interesting to see if Julianne Hough is right about the frontrunners this season and how far they all make it.

[Featured Image By Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fitbit]