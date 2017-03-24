Bill O’Reilly Blasts Media For Ignoring Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Maryland

Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly is outraged that the mainstream news media appears to be ignoring the alleged brutal rape of a 14-year-old girl last Thursday by two illegal alien teens in a high school bathroom.

The two suspects reportedly are an 18-year-old male from Guatemala and a 17-year-old male from El Salvador who were enrolled in Rockville High School as freshmen, a decision that school officials have yet to explain. Each suspect faces one count of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense. Both suspects were apparently charged as adults.

According to the Baltimore Sun, “The two teenagers accused of raping a ninth-grader at Rockville High School last week were among tens of thousands of young people who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in 2016.” U.S. officials have allowed 150,000-plus unaccompanied Central American minors to enter the country in the past three years, the Sun added.

Breitbart News claims that the 18-year-old is in the U.S. rather than sent home because of Obama’s catch-and-release policy.

In the video embedded below from Wednesday evening’s O’Reilly Factor, Bill O’Reilly scolded the journalism industry in his “Talking Points Memo” for ignoring the alleged Rockville rape because of its political disagreements with President Trump’s policies.

“Fox News covered the story extensively…but ABC, NBC, CBS did not cover it on their nightly news broadcasts. Nor did they cover it this morning, and they have hours of airtime in the morning. CNN did not cover the Maryland story in prime time last night. Ditto MSNBC. That is beyond anything I have ever seen in my 40 years-plus of journalism. A story of that magnitude ignored by the national media…we have a president who vows to stop the illegal alien criminal madness, but we have a media that openly opposes that, allowing the sanctuary movement to pretty much run wild.”

O’Reilly blamed the federal government for losing control of the immigration process as millions have poured into the country illegally. He also denounced the U.S. sanctuary jurisdictions for ignoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers on illegal alien felons.

O’Reilly also expressed amazement that despite this horrific alleged rape, the Democrat-controlled Maryland legislature is still considering a bill to make Maryland a sanctuary state that would be non-compliant with federal immigration law. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has promised to veto the bill should lawmakers pass it, however.

Later in the show, Mega TV news anchor Elvira Salazar claimed that the major media networks were reluctant to cover the story of the Rockville High School rape because of political correctness. In a exchange with The Five co-host Eric Bolling, O’Reilly maintained that the big media won’t cover the story out of concern that it would “help” President Trump and his agenda.

The Washington Post detailed the allegations concerning the rape of the 14-year-old girl that occurred in Rockville High School.

“…The girl tried to resist being dragged into a bathroom stall, clinging to a sink, as [a suspect] pulled her then shoved her into a stall, the court records state. The two took turns holding the girl down and sexually assaulting her as she cried out, fought back and repeatedly told them to stop, according to police affidavits filed in court…”

The lawyer representing the 18-year-old suspect claims that the encounter was consensual, CBS Washington D.C. affiliate WUSA, Channel 9, reported earlier this evening.

Separately, in the aftermath of the Rockville rape, Montgomery County School Superintendent Jack Smith chided some parents and concerned members of the community for “racist, xenophobic calls and emails,” Townhall reported.

Do you agree with Bill O’Reilly that certain anti-Trump mainstream media channels have a political motive when it comes to the coverage or non-coverage of the alleged rape of the 14-year-old Maryland girl?

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]