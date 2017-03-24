Midtown Manhattan Is Finally Getting A Target

It’s official – Target is opening a brand new 43,000-square-foot store in Herald Square (112 W. 34th St.) this October. According to the NY Post, the store will be a part of a 92,000-square-foot retail complex, that will also house a Sephora, a Foot Locker, and a Swatch store.

From the main entrance (34th Street), Target shoppers will be greeted with Target fashions, while the second entrance (33rd Street) will offer grab-and-go food, as well as a CVS pharmacy.

Target Senior Vice President, Mark Schindele, says he hopes to catch the attention of the “many tourists from around the world” who swarm the retail-hive that is Herald Square.

Manhattan currently has two, smaller Target stores – one in Tribeca (255 Greenwich St.) and one at East River Plaza in Harlem.

“Retail is very challenged around New York and it speaks to the strength of the location because today in New York City, if the retailers can’t make money, they won’t take the location,” Anthony Malkin, CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, Target’s new landlord on 34th Street, told the Post.

Upcoming Store Openings (2017)

Target’s newest store openings include:

Bethesda, MD

Located at The Shops of Wisconsin

Services offered: Pharmacy, and Order Pickup

University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Located at the northwest corner of 13th street and West University Avenue at The Standard at Gainesville development.

Services offered: Pharmacy, and Order Pickup

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Located at the northwest corner of 13th street and West University Avenue at The Standard at Gainesville development.

Services offered: Pharmacy, Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Lakeview Central, Chicago, IL

Located at 3200 North Clark St.

Services offered: Pharmacy, Starbucks, and Order Pickup

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Located at Hoover St. and Jefferson Blvd.

Services offered: Pharmacy, Target Mobile, and Order Pickup

Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA

Located at 10310 Sepulveda Blvd.

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Burbank, Los Angeles, CA

Located at 1033 North Hollywood Way

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

East Palo Alto, CA

Located in the Ravenswood Shopping Center at 1775 East Bayshore Rd.

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco, CA

Located in the Stonestown Galleria at 3251 20 th

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

University of California, Irvine, CA

Located at Bridge Road and Campus Drive

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH

Located at 235 Calhoun St.

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Phoenix, Camelback, AZ

Located at 1625 East Camelback Rd.

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

University of Texas, Austin, TX

Located at the Dobie Twenty21 student apartments and retail development.

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Stoneham, MA

Located in the Redstone Shopping Center at 109 Main St.

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA

Located at 6th St. and Virgil Ave.

Services offered: Pharmacy, Target Mobile, and Order Pickup

Art Museum, Philadelphia, PA

Located at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave.

Services offered: Pharmacy, Target Mobile, and Order Pickup.

Skokie, IL

Located on the southwest corner of Dempster St., and Bronx Ave., adjacent to the Skokie Swift.

Services offered: Pharmacy and Order Pickup

Uptown, Minneapolis, MN

Located at the northwest corner of Lake St., Fremont Ave. and Lagoon Ave.

Services offered: Pharmacy, Target Mobile, Order Pickup, and Self-Checkout

North Carolina State, Raleigh, NC

Located at 2512 Hillsborough St.

Services offered: Pharmacy, Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Oak Park, IL

Located at Elevate Oak Park development at the corner of Lake Street and Maple St.

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Orange, CA

Located in the Rusty Leaf Plaza shopping center at 2512 East Chapman Ave.

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Honolulu Central, Honolulu, HI

Located in the Ala Moana shopping center at 1519 Kapiolani Blvd.

Services offered: Pharmacy, Target Mobile, Starbucks, and Order Pickup

Port Washington, Long Island, NY

Located at 10 Shore Rd., in the Soundview Marketplace

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Brooklyn Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, NY

Located at 6401 18th Ave.

Services offered: Target Mobile and Order Pickup

[Feature Image By Scott Olson/Getty Images]