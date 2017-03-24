‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin’s Secret, Morgan & Britt Return To PC?

General Hospital spoilers reveal the disaster following Liv’s adventures in Port Charles. The mob lady is bound for an exit but there are bigger storms brewing in the city. While some are connected to the evil Jerome sister, some secrets were just bound to come to the surface.

More Revelations

Franco (Roger Howarth) and Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) are preparing for their like together. Unfortunately, little Jake’s memories are going to make the two concerned as indicated by General Hospital spoilers. This is going to lead to the discovery of more secrets as the group finds themselves headed to the Cassadine Island. The trip to learn the memories Jake is suppressing are not going to be the only revelations in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital.

Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) will hear what is happening with Jake and he will have serious concerns about the child. He is not happy about Liz and Franco moving together but he will put Jake first. Meanwhile, the JaSam couple is going to reconnect and they need to help Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Alexis has been trying to recover from her problems with the bottle. Julian’s death hit her hard. There might still be hope for Alexis though since General Hospital spoilers tease Julian’s resurrection.

Sonny has some very specific plans for Olivia Jerome's future… ☠️. Get an idea of what he has in store, RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH pic.twitter.com/n1KztsxmEF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 23, 2017

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) are still fighting. Carly is upset with Sonny for lying. The mob boss thinks his wife is in the wrong this time, after all, he is sorry for what he did. He thinks Carly is being overemotional about this and he will try to talk his way out of this one. There are GH rumors that the Corinthos couples are not going to weather this storm together.

The latest General Hospital spoilers indicate their talk will be disastrous and Carly snap at Sonny for issuing ultimatums. Carly might take a new lover who might be a doctor while Sonny is going to have a new love interest too.

Resurrections

Julian is not the only person who might turn up alive in General Hospital soon. Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) is supposed to be dead after the car he was driving exploded. His death was a sad one but no body was recovered which is one big hint he could turn up anytime.

Based on the latest round of General Hospital rumors, Bryan Craig and Kelly Thiebaud are planning to get married soon and the couple could appear on the show for the May Sweeps. Thiebaud played the role of Britt Westbourne, Dr. Liesl Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) daughter. The return of these two characters could add more excitement to the show especially now that Liv will be out of the picture and Kristen Storms who plays Maxie will be on an extended leave.

Even if Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is fighting a deadly disease, she is going to do what she can to know what Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) secrets are. General Hospital spoilers indicate she is going to ask for Dr. O’s help due to desperation. In return for such a big favor, the doctor might use this opportunity to ask Anna to drop all charges against her daughter Britt and the man he loves Cesar. A deal which includes Britt’s possible release hints on her return to General Hospital.

Nora Buchanan's ties to Port Charles go much deeper than anyone could have imagined. @hillarybsmith #GH pic.twitter.com/w2IGLuLoDN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 23, 2017

Speaking of the Valentin, General Hospital spoilers hint he is going to issue a serious warning to Anna. Nelle Hayes could also find herself on the receiving end of Valentin’s threats. Valentin gave Nora Buchanan (Hillary B. Smith) a bonus to have Liv confined in an asylum instead of prison. Valentin seems to be Liv’s cohort since the two of them share a common enemy –Anna. General Hospital spoilers hint more secrets involving Valentin will be revealed soon and it would be exciting to see which revelation would be the most shocking.

WATCH: You don't murder Sonny's son and get away with it. Period. #GH pic.twitter.com/6JnOAy1Go0 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 23, 2017

