Rihanna Would Love A Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma Collaboration? What Feud?

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj were rumored to have been feuding over Drake but Rihanna claimed she would love to collaborate with both Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma.

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma do have a very real feud going on. Both female rappers released ‘diss’ tracks hating on one another.

Hollywood Life reported that Rihanna is not taking sides with Nicki Minaj or Remy Ma in their feud. In fact, she would love to do a collaboration project with the rappers, according to a source close to the “Love On The Brain” singer.

“Rihanna loves Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj equally. Both of those divas had to fight to get to this stage. Remy was locked down, but still kept her pen on the paper writing vicious lyrics.” “Nicki works harder than anyone in the biz and doesn’t turn anything down but her collar. She’s quick to jump in the studio or on a plane to headline a show — she’s bomb. Rihanna respects both of them and absolutely would collaborate with either one of them in the future.”

Rihanna was rumored to have been feuding with Nicki Minaj over Drake when she unfollowed Nicki on Instagram on March 20.

how I woke up feeling after my #FENTYxPUMA show last night! my. robe. is. betta. than. yours. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Fans jumped to the conclusion that Rihanna was siding with Remy Ma in the rapper’s feud. However, the “B*tch Better Have My Money” pop star loves both of the rappers and would love to do a track with the two of them.

“The last thing Rihanna wants or needs in her life is a feud with anyone, especially Nicki. She loves Nicki and thinks she’s fierce bi**h just like her who doesn’t take sh** from anyone.”

Rihanna has collaborated with Nicki Minaj in the past. In 2010, the two dropped “Fly,” which was on Minaj’s Pink Friday album.



Meanwhile, Rihanna is actually much too busy doing good things for the world to worry about petty feuds between rap enemies.

It was recently revealed that Rihanna’s charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation, will hold their third annual Diamond Ball gala. The charity was founded with the goal of supporting underprivileged communities in health, education, and art.

Rihanna’s charity was named after her beloved grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite in 2012.

when you see the vision. Prep. #FENTYXPUMA #AW17 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:59am PST

After a hugely successful Diamond Ball gala in 2015, which raised over $3 million for Rihanna’s charity, it was decided that there would be another annual ball but this year it will be in New York.

The third annual Diamond Ball is set to go down September 14 at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street.

“New York always offers the perfect backdrop for an amazing event, which is why I am thrilled to have Diamond Ball there. It’s a great way to celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation’s accomplishments as well as bring awareness to our mission globally. I know it’ll be a night to remember!”

The Clara Lionel foundation has teamed up with fashion house Dior in the past and was even recognized when Rihanna received Harvard University’s Humanitarian Award, according to Billboard.

when one of yo fav fans is styling you for @papermagazine it’s only right that the issue is called #BreakTheRules! so proud of you @karlie.floss ⚓️???? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:50am PST

Do you think Rihanna would ever be able to get Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma together for a music collaboration? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Staff/Getty Images]