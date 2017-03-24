New York Bakeries Are Coming Together For A Planned Parenthood Bake Sale

For many of us, Trump’s presidency has been like a train wreck that we just can’t look away from. Thankfully, despite Mr. Trump’s efforts to destroy Planned Parenthood, several people have made it a point to show their support. Last winter, Planned Parenthood received more than 82,000 donations made in the name of Vice President Mike Pence, each of which he received a ‘Thank You’ note for.

Now, some of New York’s finest bakeries are pitching in.

On April 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Café Altro Paradiso is inviting some of New York’s top bakeries and pastry programs to participate in a bake sale, with all proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood. According to TimeOut, Paradiso will be serving up the sweetest goods from Gramercy Tavern, Milk Bar, Ovenly, Morgenstern’s Finest, and Le Coucou.

In addition to showcasing high-profile pastries, the bake sale will also serve as the kick-off of Paradiso’s new café menu – diners can now order coffee, pastries, and sandwiches weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Can’t make it to the bake sale? Here’s a few ways you can help Planned Parenthood right now:

Even though approximately 2.5 million women regularly visit Planned Parenthood clinics a year to receive cancer screenings, STI testing, contraception distribution, and other women’s health services, the nonprofit is in danger of a national shutdown. More than 14 states have already passed laws either restricting access to, or completely defunding, Planned Parenthood. In hopes of keeping PP afloat, here’s a few ways you can join the fight:

Sign the “I stand with Planned Parenthood” petition.

Give a one-time gift, or donate on a monthly basis.

Give a one-time gift, or donate on a monthly basis.

Follow/join/support sister organizations. There are several projects that fund research for the work Planned Parenthood does. For example, the National Institute for Reproductive Health is a New York-based nonprofit that works on state and local levels to change public policy regarding reproductive justice.

Planned Parenthood counts on its volunteers to take action locally and online.

Change your profile picture.

Become a defender. A defender is a core group of Planned Parenthood supporters. Becoming a defender is completely free and will establish you within a group of women and men that Planned Parenthood will reach out to via text message with initiatives and tasks.

Wear pink. Planned Parenthood has several new items listed on the PP online store. Show your support with hats, buttons, shirts, and more.

Stay informed. Visit whoaremyrepresentatives.org to stay on top of who your representatives are and where they stand on funding Planned Parenthood. And, if you’re super involved, download Countable – a mobile app that allows users to read up on upcoming bills, directly tell our lawmakers how to vote on said bills, and follow up with how our elected officials voted.

Buy some jewelry. Designer Susan Alexandra is selling handmade, hand-painted jewelry with a portion of the proceeds benefiting PP.

Share your story with Planned Parenthood. From affordable birth control to cancer screenings, Planned Parenthood wants to hear your story. Telling your side will not only inspire others like you to stand up, but it will show that PP isn’t going down without a fight.

Join the Planned Parenthood Mobile Action Network by texting “STAND” to 22422.

Attend a PP event. Planned Parenthood groups across the nation are hosting support events. Find one in your area.

Start a support group or club. If you’re close with your community, or your neighbors, start a “support reproductive justice” club. Get everyone involved by meeting with one another, discussing issues, and creating action plans.

Throw a fundraiser. It’s not impossible to throw a low-budget, yet totally awesome fundraiser. Think of something you’re good at, and run with it. Reach out to your friends for ideas, find a space, and go for it.

Run for office; I’m not joking.

