Britney Spears Sex Tape: Explicit Video Of Pop Star Reportedly Surfaces Online

Britney Spears reportedly has a sex tape problem on her hands, with a report that an explicit video of the 35-year-old singer surfacing online.

There had been rumors that the pop star was shown in a sex tape many years ago, but the new allegation claims that she is seen in a racy scene that may include drug use. Radar Online claimed to be in possession of the Britney Spears sex tape, and published some details of what was allegedly shown.

“In the footage, which Radar has decided not to publish, Spears is topless while smoking what looks like a joint and gyrating on top of a secret lover,” the report noted.

The alleged sex tape comes just a few weeks after an unauthorized biopic dredged up the old rumor that Spears and former boyfriend Justin Timberlake recorded a sex tape together. The Lifetime movie, Britney Ever After, sparked quite a bit of controversy over the unsubstantiated claims.

The U.K.’s Sun compiled some of the fan reactions, with many of Britney’s supporters angry over the biopic.

“Oops.. Lifetime did it again… and created another trash biopic of an absolute legend #BritneyEverAfter” one person wrote.

Britney Spears reportedly had the same reaction. A close friend told the Sun that the singer was upset at how the movie focused on the low points of her life.

“She is mortified that her worst moment is being dredged up again in front of millions of fans,” the report claimed.

The reports of a Britney Spears sex tape floating around have also caused the singer quite a bit of anxiety, Radar Online reported. The report claimed that Britney “is horrified this is happening to her after everything that she’s been through.”

“She’s totally mortified and not coping well at all,” an insider told the site. “Every time she thinks she’s finally put the past to bed, something comes back to haunt her! A seedy sex tape is more than she can handle right now!”

A representative for Britney Spears also denied to Radar Online that there is any sex tape.

It is not clear how Radar Online came into possession of the alleged Britney Spears sex tape or whether it has been verified. It was also not clear from the report whether it could be connected to a larger leak of celebrity nude photos and sex tapes. Last week, nude pictures surfaced of actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried as well as nude photos and an alleged sex tape of WWE star Paige.

There were rumors as the pictures and videos were released that they could be part of a much larger leak, like the one that struck in August 2014 that included Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, and dozens of other celebrities.

For Spears, the alleged sex tape also comes after she made headlines last week for a series of bikini pictures posted to Instagram. Britney is actually no stranger to sharing racy pictures online, and back in February she posted some topless (though strategically covered) pictures that went viral with fans.

“The ‘Make Me’ artist seductively gazed into the camera with one hand by her face,” the Mail Online noted. “Britney wore only a layered necklace for the photoshoot with her short blonde locks wavy and loose around her.”

There were still many details missing about the alleged Britney Spears sex tape, including whether the actual video had leaked to the internet and who the singer was seen with in the video. She has recently started dating 23-year-old Sam Asghari, whom she met while filming a music video.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]