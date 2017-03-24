Selena Gomez Deletes Instagram App ‘Once A Week’ Over Soul-Crushing Comments

Selena Gomez admitted to deleting her Instagram app weekly over extremely hurtful comments from users, according to a new interview the singer conducted this week.

In the People article detailing the interview, Selena Gomez explained why she often cut herself off from Instagram. Despite the fact Selena Gomez is the most-followed celebrity on Instagram with more than 114 million followers, the 24-year-old can’t shake the usual internet trolls from rearing their ugly heads and unfurling heart-breaking insults under her Instagram posts.

“You can’t avoid it sometimes. I delete the app from my phone at least once a week. You fixate on the [negative] ones. They’re not like, ‘You’re ugly.’ It’s like they want to cut to your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing — even if it’s just physical.”

Selena Gomez conceded that the negative comments were part of the mental drain that forced the “Same Old Love” singer to take a break from touring and seek treatment. During the 90-day program, Selena Gomez was able to recover from both her physical and mental ailments.

Seemingly, the therapy is helping Selena Gomez cope with the worst parts of her fame. Not only has Selena Gomez returned to the film industry, but she has also been active on social media since returning from her hiatus. When Selena Gomez became the first celebrity to cross the 110 million mark on Instagram, the Spring Breakers actress thanked her audience for their support.

Thank you fam for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life. I'm very grateful. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

Selena Gomez is currently working on a project with her mother, Mandy, for Netflix, Just Jared noted in a recent article. The mother-daughter duo are producing a series called Thirteen Reasons Why, a youth drama surrounding the suicide of a teenage girl. For the series, Selena Gomez decided against starring in the drama, which traces back through the life of the suicide victim who leaves audio tapes for the people who contributed to her death.

Selena Gomez chose to produce the adaptation of the novel by Jay Asher with the same name because the message it sends resonated with the “Hands to Myself” singer. According to the People interview, both Selena Gomez and her mother dealt with similar topics while growing up in the broadcast entertainment industry.

“I think [Asher] understood that I knew what it meant to be bullied. I went to the biggest high school in the world, which is the Disney Channel. And my mom had a lot of history dealing with [bullying]. I heard her stories growing up. She’s very open about it.”

Full trailer for @13reasonswhy is out today! @netflix A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Despite the bullying issues Selena Gomez faced, she fondly recalls that some of her favorite times took place while the actress played the lead role on Wizards of Waverly Place. The Disney series — which ran from 2007 until 2012 — provided a brief respite for Selena Gomez during social media’s infancy stages, allowing her to connect with an audience while also enjoying a break from her reality.

“When I was on Wizards of Waverly Place, we didn’t have social media really. Twitter had just begun. Every Friday, I’d get to do a live taping in front of all these little kids and make their life. That’s when I was the happiest. Then, as I got older, I watched it go from zero to a hundred. So I’m actually glad it took us this long to create [Thirteen Reasons Why] because it’s so relevant now.”

