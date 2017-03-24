Netflix News: April 2017 List Of What’s Coming

Netflix has a whole host of TV shows and movies coming in April 2017. For those that have been waiting on a few TV shows to release, this might be quite an exciting list for you to see. Not only are we getting some originals, but we are also getting some new release movies as well.

Some Netflix subscribers thought that Disney’s The BFG was coming this month. But that movie has been held over for release next month in April 2017. You also will not have to wait long for that high profile Disney film to appear on Netflix. It is coming out on the sixth day of April and Netflix subscribers can start streaming it very soon next month.

Speaking of family films coming to the streaming platform, there will actually be a whole host of them released on April 1st, which includes the Steven Spielberg produced classics, An American Tail, An American Tail: Fievel Goes West and An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster. Add to that films like Cool Runnings, Born to be Free, Gremlins and Scooby Doo for all of your streaming family fun right at the start of April.

In the drama department coming next month, you have titles like Schindler’s List and The Prestige debuting in April 2017 with various horror titles and several Netflix original TV shows, films and documentaries.

The titles of Netflix releases coming in April 2017 are listed below, as reported by TV Guide.

April 1

A Weekend with the Family

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Across the Universe

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster

Boy Bye

Born To Be Free

Cool Runnings

Good Witch: Season 2

Gremlins

Only for One Night

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’

Scooby-Doo

So can anyone explain why Fred and Shaggy from The Scooby-Doo Movie looks like me and @SammyDavidson7 pic.twitter.com/xSYZz3KZdO — Drake McGrew (@j_grew) March 13, 2017

Schindler’s List

Something’s Gotta Give

Thunderstruck

Wynonna Earp: Season 1

Trouble with the Curve

Tropic Thunder

The Tenth Man

April 2

The D Train

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix original)

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix original)

April 6

Disney’s The BFG

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix original film)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (Netflix original)

The Get Down: Part 2(Netflix original)

Win It All (Netflix original film)

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix original)

El Elegido

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return(Netflix original)

Sandy Wexler (Netflix original film)

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Slam(Netflix original business)

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix original)

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Sand Castle (Netflix original film)

Tales by Light: Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix original)

The Prestige

Netflix additions in April include “Across the Universe” and “The Prestige” https://t.co/ndaXjie2HF pic.twitter.com/AKn39YeFF2 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 23, 2017

Tramps (Netflix original film)

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

The Secret Life of Pets

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4

Phantom

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (Netflix original film)

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix original)

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7

Trust

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (Netflix original)

April 28

A Murder in the Park

Casting JonBenet(Netflix original)

Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Rodney King (Netflix original film)

Small Crimes (Netflix original film)

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]