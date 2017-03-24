Watch USA Vs. Honduras Live Stream: FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifier Start Time

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team returns to action on Friday in a must-win game against Honduras, a game that will live stream from San Jose, California, with the USA needing a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia alive. The Americans sit at the bottom of the CONCACAF qualifying table with zero points after losing their first two games.

But after a crushing 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Costa Rica in November, U.S. Soccer sent Manager Jurgen Klinsmann, who had guided the national team for the past five years — taking the USA to the knockout stages of FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil before losing to Belgium — his walking papers.

With Klinsmann out the door, the team brought in former Los Angeles Galaxy Head Coach Bruce Arena, who previously managed the men’s national team from 1998 until 2006.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Team USA vs. Honduras 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:50 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Avaya Stadium — home of the Major League Soccer San Jose Earthquakes franchise — in San Jose, California. On the East Coast, that start time will be 10:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Watch highlights from the last time these two countries battled in a meaningful game — the Team USA 2-1 victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 7, 2015 — in the video below.

In Arena’s first contest in his return, the USA managed a scoreless draw with Serbia in San Diego, in a friendly match back in January. But Friday’s game will mean something — in fact, it may mean everything. But Arena will need to find a way to get the three points with an injury-riddled squad.

The team will be missing forward Bobby Wood, defender DeAndre Yedlin, and midfielder Fabian Johnson who are sidelined with injuries. Another forward, Jordan Morris, is questionable with an ankle injury sustained in an MLS match last weekend. Midfielder Jermaine Jones is forced to sit as well, thanks to a suspension.

As a result, 34-year-old veteran Clint Dempsey may find his way back into the Team USA starting XI.

Can Manager Bruce Arena, in the first meaningful match of his second stint in charge of Team USA, guide the U.S. Men’s National Team to a crucial victory to keep the American hopes of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia alive? Or will Honduras take a major step toward sealing up their own spot in Russia by dealing what could be a fatal blow to the United States squad? To find out, watch the USA Vs. Honduras FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifier live stream from 18,000-seat Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones.

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Team USA Vs. Honduras FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifier match stream live to their TV sets.

USMNT fans without cable login credentials can watch the USA Vs. Honduras showdown stream legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier match. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]