Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright To Travel Before ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are set to begin filming on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules this May and before they do, they are determined to enjoy some time off.

In a series of tweets on March 22, Jax Taylor confirmed that he and Cartwright, who recently sparked rumors of an engagement on Instagram, would soon travel to Clearwater, Florida, for their “last vacation” for a while.

“Just realized a month from last Saturday I’ll be in sunny Florida for Easter break!!!” Jax Taylor wrote to fans on Wednesday, adding that spring break in Florida begins on April 15.

Then, when a fan asked if he and Cartwright would be paying a visit to the Hooters in Clearwater, he said, “Who knows!! It’s our last vacation for a while, so we need to make it fun.”

While Bravo TV hasn’t officially announced a start date for the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor’s co-star, Scheana Marie, spoke to Us Weekly earlier this month and revealed that production was set to begin in May.

When the magazine asked Scheana Marie about her new boyfriend’s potential role on the show, she noted the start of filming, explaining, “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

Jax Taylor and Scheana Marie haven’t been close in recent months but in the past, they have been quite close friends. As for Scheana Marie’s relationship with Brittany Cartwright, the ladies appear to be on good terms as they prepare to embark on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

In other Jax Taylor news, he and his girlfriend of nearly two years have reportedly landed their own spinoff series, which will allegedly begin airing on Bravo TV in just a few months. As TMZ revealed to readers a couple of months ago, Taylor and Cartwright began filming on their reportedly upcoming series in Kentucky at the end of last year.

“[Bravo TV] started filming a new show for Jax and [girlfriend] Brittany a few months ago in Kentucky… where her family lives,” the outlet explained in January, adding that the focus of the series “will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the ‘Vanderpump’ bad boy.”

As the outlet alleged, Jax Taylor, who has been known as a notorious player and commitment-phobe on Vanderpump Rules, is simply uninterested in sealing the deal, and when it comes to their future, the network is reportedly concerned that he and Cartwright won’t be together when the show begins airing this summer.

While the TMZ report claimed Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be on the rocks, there have also been rumors claiming the couple is doing so well that they’ve actually gotten engaged.

“I spy with my little eye and very gorgeous ring,” an Instagram user pointed out after Jax Taylor shared the above photo of himself and Cartwright. Another added, “I see a ring!! She cropped it out of her photo!! Is this engagement ring that maybe they are waiting for [an] episode of Vanderpump Rules?”

On the other hand, a few more users pointed out that the ring was likely on Cartwright’s right hand, not her left, which appears to be the case judging by the writing on Taylor’s hat.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. The series’ three-part reunion special begins airing on April 3.

