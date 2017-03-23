Bella Hadid Caught Smoking — And It’s Not For A Photo Shoot

Bella Hadid is the latest model to get slammed for smoking. The unhealthy habit used to be glamorized in the days of Old Hollywood. Now models like Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been seen lighting up for aesthetic reasons. But it looks like Bella doesn’t smoke for the sake of a good photo.

The 20-year-old model was seen smoking a cigarette while enjoying lunch with her brother Anwar Hadid and a group of friends. The group was spotted at Jon & Vinny’s in New York City on Wednesday, March 22, according to the Daily Mail. Bella Hadid was seen taking a break from her busy modeling career that has her traveling the globe.

Babybels ???? A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

The brunette beauty was photographed wearing a white T-shirt with white jeans. She also wore black Nike running sneakers and a light cream-colored cross body purse. She was also seen smoking what looked like a cigarette as she ran around the sidewalk and joked around with her friends.

It looks like it’s a habit she picked up. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were last seen lighting up for a photo shoot back in January, according to the Style Caster. The girls stripped down for a sexy photo shoot for Love magazine in which they wore fishnets and lacy lingerie. In the black-and-white shots, both models were seen holding a cigarette.

Love 17 A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:37am PST

Love 17 A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

Kylie Jenner joined in on the trend. She was seen smoking in two new black-and-white photos she posted to Instagram for the sake of her new clothing line.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

on a wednesday A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Ariel Winter glammed up when she lit up in Beijing, according to Style Caster.

When in Beijing at a cigar bar… A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

In an article for Shape, health journalist Kylie Gilbert slammed the use of cigarettes in fashion shoots featuring some of today’s biggest models.

“The photos reminded me of the black and white photos of my own grandmother from her modeling days (presumably the era this photoshoot was trying to recreate). My grandma was one of the chicest women I ever knew. She had incredible taste, always looked put together, and was referred to as ‘sexy’ even in her sixties and seventies. She also happened to pick up on one of the most on-trend habits in her teens—smoking—and continued for decades. (Unsurprising considering nicotine addiction is the most common form of chemical dependence according to the CDC, with research showing it’s as addictive as cocaine and heroin.) And in 2014, when she was 74 years old, I lost my grandmother from the once-glamorous habit.”

In February, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to post another photo from her shoot that shows her holding a cigarette. In that same photo, she advised her fans not to pick up the habit.

no smoking ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Should the blame be on Bella and Kendall? Or are the photographers and fashion industry to blame for glamorizing smoking once again? The glamorization of smoking is nothing new, but since the side effects and health issues of smoking have become known, the use of cigarettes in photo shoots has become less common. It looks like the new crop of models is comfortable with using cigarettes in their shoots, whether they regularly smoke or not.

“Sure, it’d be unfair to pin this on Kendall and Bella, or claim they’re responsible for the dangerous message portrayed in an artsy photoshoot (one they probably had little creative influence over), but it still makes me angry,” Gilbert argued. “It’s undeniable that as some of the biggest models in the world right now, they have a massive influence on the buying habits and behaviors of millions of young women through the ad campaigns they participate in and the photos they post to social media (Kendall currently has 73.8 million Instagram followers; Bella has 10.4 million).”

What are your thoughts on Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner glamorizing smoking in photo shoots? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Chrome Hearts]