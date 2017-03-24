Animal Adventure Park Live Cam: April The Giraffe Fools Viewers Several Times

The Animal Adventure Park live feed has held the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers throughout Thursday afternoon and evening on March 23. April is closer than ever to giving birth and even managed to fool viewers on several occasions that she was about to deliver her calf. In a sense it could be described as “April Fools’ Day.”

April spent several hours pacing in her stall and repeatedly straightening her neck, raising her tail, and spreading her legs as though she preparing to give birth. Her movements had gotten the hopes up of her viewing audience on the Animal Adventure Park’s live cam more than once.

There was one brief delay of activity when the live cam went down as April was standing awkwardly in one corner with her tail raised, and it got April fans a little anxious! The 15-year-old giraffe appeared to be going into active labor and on the verge of calving. When the camera went live again, April had moved to another corner of her stall while her mate, Oliver, stood in the enclosure next to her.

April wasn’t boring on the live cam Thursday with her activities. She’s understandably uncomfortable at this stage and sometimes it’s a struggle for animals at this point in their pregnancy to find a comfortable position to remain in for any length of time.

Viewers are captivated by April the giraffe and are addicted to watching her on Animal Adventure Park’s live cam. It’s bringing together millions of animal lovers across the world.

The staff at Animal Adventure Park posted an update on Facebook Thursday morning to inform people that April is displaying yet more signs that she’s approaching delivery.

“April was notably slower moving this morning at breakfast. Wax caps are still present and her back end swell (as you can see) continues to be significant. Belly growth from last week to this week is still mind blowing – she has to fit a 6′, 150# calf somewhere!”

The day before she was also described by her keeper as ‘off” and “agitated.” April has serious back end swell and is significantly bigger than she was last week. No official due date for the giraffe is known since she was bred a number of times and it’s unknown what day she conceived. What’s known is that she conceived in 2015 and it was estimated that she’d give birth in mid-February. Now it’s well into March and people are speculating that the famous giraffe will wait until April to have her calf.

Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, revealed that giraffes are pros at hiding their labor to deter predators from trying to stalk and attack the newborn calf. Patch interviewed with WBIR 10 about what happens when a giraffe is about to give birth. He said it’s not likely people will be able to tell that April is in labor until an actual hoof starts to poke out of her rear-end. One sign of active labor is when the giraffe’s water breaks. This can be anything from a slow trickle of liquid to a flow of mucus.

Patch adds that he looks for three indicators about when a giraffe is ready to give birth and those “include movement in the hips, straightening of the neck and stomach movement, which is the calf moving inside.”

April gave her viewers a lot to get excited about today, but it was a false alarm. She’s certainly close to having the baby giraffe and her fans are eager to see when Animal Adventure Park welcomes its new arrival!

[Featured Image by Gts/Shutterstock]