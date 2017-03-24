WWE News: Mick Foley To Have Involvement In Major ‘WrestleMania’ Match?

As the matches for the WrestleMania 33 are getting finalized, certain ideas are being discussed in order to make the matches memorable. The final tally for the event looks to be at 14 matches, with Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship rumored to be the main event. Other matches include The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, and Chris Jericho defending his United States Championship against Kevin Owens.

Another marquee match will pit Seth Rollins against Triple H. When Rollins made a shocking turn from The Shield in June of 2014, he became the frontman of The Authority stable and was labeled the Chosen One. Rollins would win the Money in the Bank suitcase, and be the first one to cash it in at WrestleMania.

Rollins would keep the title for seven months before suffering an injury against Kane during a European tour. He would return at Extreme Rules in 2016, inserting himself back into the title picture. Rollins would eventually be left aside by Triple H, as he fell victim to a Pedigree during the four-way match to determine the vacant WWE Universal Championship.

Not only has Triple H been at odds with Rollins, but also Mick Foley. On a previous week of Raw, Foley had a heated discussion with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. He ended up giving Triple H a Mandible Claw, before suffering a low blow from Stephanie. The next week, he was fired from his general manager position on Raw.

Recently on the Cheap Heat Podcast, Triple H explained how exhilarating that moment was with Foley (h/t SEScoops).

“It was great. It’s funny, there’s certain guys or women you have a certain chemistry with. When you get on screen with them, everything clicks and you just have magic. It’s that way with Mick. I think for both of us, we both felt it was a trip back 15 years in time. He and I haven’t been in the ring together forever. It was very cool to have that moment. He brings out an intensity in me, I think I bring that out in him, where he can get real emotional. It’s just a very cool place, we’re both really excited about it.”

Although he is removed from his GM position to undergo an upcoming hip surgery, he may make one more appearance before the schedule date. It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Foley could have an involvement in the Rollins vs. Triple H match.

“His surgery is scheduled for mid-April. It is possible, given the surgery date, that he could get the last laugh by helping Rollins in some form at WrestleMania, since Samoa Joe having an involvement in the Rollins vs. HHH match could happen.”

As of now, there are a couple of theories regarding how the general manager position on Raw will be filled. While signs point to Kurt Angle after WrestleMania 33, there still may be a spot for Foley after his surgery is completed. While there have been talks of Angle potentially returning to the ring, this leaves an opportunity for Foley to come back as GM. On Raw, Stephanie McMahon fired Foley from his general manager role. If Angle becomes GM, he can hire Foley back before getting back in the ring.

Foley being involved in the match between Seth Rollins and Mick Foley at WrestleMania 33 would indeed be an interesting addition to the match. Since Rollins would not be competing at his fullest physical potential, which is why the “unsanctioned match” stipulation formed, all the bells and whistles are needed to make this match as less physical as possible for Rollins to prevent reaggravation.

[Featured Image by WWE]