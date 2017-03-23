WWE Rumors: Title Match At ‘WrestleMania 33’ Could Have Huge List Of Surprises

As of Wednesday evening, there were 12 confirmed and official matches on the card for WrestleMania 33. Some of them were singles matches while many had multiple superstars appearing in them and fighting for a title. There is one specific title match that is already promising to be quite chaotic and it is the SmackDown Women’s Title bout which will see Alexa Bliss take on the whole division, but rumor has it that many surprises are in store.

After Naomi won the SmackDown Women’s Championship, an injury forced her to vacate it a couple of days later. Alexa Bliss captured the title once again and she was soon informed that she would be facing off against the “women’s division” of SmackDown Live, and that’s about all she knew.

Daniel Bryan said that Bliss will defend her title against “every available woman on the SmackDown Live roster” for her match at the big pay-per-view (PPV). As of now, that includes:

Mickie James

Natalya

Carmella

Becky Lynch

Maryse (Already in a mixed tag match)

Nikki Bella

Naomi (injured)

While that would already make for a pretty big match, there are lots of rumors going around as to what other female superstars could appear.

411 Mania reported that Naomi’s father was recently asked on Twitter about his daughter’s status and he slipped up and said she would be back by WrestleMania 33. He quickly deleted that tweet and made sure to answer another question stating she was “really injured” with a sprained ACL.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, rumors have been floating around that Kelly Kelly and Victoria may also be back for that match. While Victoria may end up being a one-off appearance, there is the possibility that Kelly Kelly is coming back for a longer run in WWE.

Sports Keeda is reporting that both Summer Rae and Emma may end up making the jump from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live to compete for Bliss’ title. Rae has been training for her comeback and Emma has been in limbo for months after healing from an injury and the Emmalina disaster.

As if that wasn’t enough for you or the match, Wrestling Rumors is reporting that Lita is also another possible option at joining the fray. She recently made her in-ring return on the independent circuit in an eight-person tag match at an MCW Pro Wrestling event and that may be enough for WWE to give her another call.

Other possibilities include Tamina who has just recently been cleared to return after her injury and Eva Marie who has been doing work outside of the ring. In all honesty, this match could end up having close to 15 superstars in it before it is all over.

Current card for WrestleMania 33:

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship: Alex Bliss (c) vs. Women’s division

Raw Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Raw Tag Team Championship: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus or Enzo Amore & Big Cass

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Rumored matches which could be added to WrestleMania 33:

Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship

It is blatantly obvious that the women’s division has truly come a long way in WWE as the Divas Championship was abolished last year and both brands have their own titles. Monday Night Raw has a huge Fatal 4-Way match taking place at WrestleMania 33 while SmackDown Live could see upward of more than 10 women trying to take the belt of Alexa Bliss.

[Featured Image by WWE]