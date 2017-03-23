Kate Winslet Reveals How She Overcame ‘Blubber’ Nickname And Bullying

Today, Kate Winslet is one of the world’s most successful actresses, but it wasn’t always that way, and previously, Kate has opened up about having been bullied as both a schoolgirl and as a new and aspiring actress. Now, in celebration of WE Day UK, Winslet is getting more personal, giving a candid recollection of the trials she experienced as a bullied youth and a fat-shamed young woman. She is urging today’s younger generations to resist letting condemnations of others destroy their dreams. Ms. Winslet may inspire the next generation of young adults, but her words can carry weight with many of us, as we each strive to achieve something better for ourselves.

Bullied And Fat Shamed As A Teen, Kate Winslet Is Now Having The Last Laugh

The fourth annual WE Day UK offered something uniquely uplifting, when Kate Winslet offered to open up to younger generations, reports Evening Standard. Ms. Winslet candidly shared recollections of a vulnerable and bullied young teen with dreams of becoming a world renowned actress. The actress wasn’t just sharing her own past experiences as a fat-shamed girl for the sake of showing today’s youth that anyone can be harassed and ridiculed.

Kate wanted to set herself up as an example, proof that anyone can overcome spiteful opinions to achieve their greatest dreams.

“I had been bullied at school. They called me Blubber. Teased me for wanting to act,” shared Kate. “Locked me in the cupboard. Laughed at me.”

Winslet says the hurtful words were powerful and left her self esteem damaged, because she began to believe she wasn’t good enough. Fat shamed for not having the perfect body, according to her classmates, Kate says she rarely experienced the joy of receiving a compliment. Instead, she took the insults to heart.

Even though she had bad experiences in high school, Kate cautions current teens not to take those years for granted, because they will never get back those years. Instead, Ms. Winslet wants younger generations to fight for their dreams and to get the most out of every day. She hopes her message will be heard by those needing that extra boost, as she explains that she didn’t let bullies defeat her spirit.

“I didn’t lock myself away and give up on my dream. I fought back. I had to ignore the negative comments. I had to believe in myself,” says Kate Winslet. “I had to choose to rise above it all, and I had to work hard. You have to be indestructible to do what you love, and believe that you are worth it. And sometimes that’s the hardest part.”

“Put Down Your Phone,” Demands Kate Winslet

Ms. Winslet has a second piece of advice for all of us, as well, reports the Telegraph. The award-winning actress suggests it’s time to put away our electronic devices, or, at least, limit their usage, because she feels it’s preventing us from connecting with real people. She says people are prevented from becoming their “true selves” through their obsessions with their phones and social media peer pressure.

Kate also feels that exposure to social media is creating unreasonable expectations by exposing entire generations to “unattainable aspirations” and turning life into one big popularity contest. Instead, Ms. Winslet challenges younger generations to reconnect with real people in their own lives.

“Let’s think about how else to share…Share a real chat with the person sitting next to you, share stories, share being in this moment. By talking. Or with a hug.”

Kate Winslet will soon be starring in the Woody Allen drama, Wonder Wheel, due out later this year.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]