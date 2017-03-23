New Skill, Items Coming To ‘The Sims 4’ This Month In ‘Bowling Night Stuff’ Pack

Sims will soon level their Bowling skill with the new “Bowling Night Stuff” pack coming to The Sims 4. New items, decorations, and the skill are all part of the stuff pack releasing later this month. Of course, the pack focuses on the bowling hobby with private or public lanes, plenty of bowling balls, pieces of retro furniture, and more for Sims’ pin-knocking needs.

With the upcoming “Bowling Night Stuff” pack, players can place bowling lanes in Sims’ private homes or set up certain businesses as public bowling lanes. In fact, Bar lots, Nightclub lots, and Lounge lots can all house bowling lanes for community use in The Sims 4. Sims will be able to level their Bowling skill as they pick up spares, land strikes, and eventually obtain the perfect score. There are five levels to the Bowling skill and leveling it up rewards the Sim with new bowling balls, new shots, and more according to the official site.

The new “Bowling Night Stuff” pack is expected to release on March 29 via Origin. The stuff pack will also include a number of furniture pieces, decorative items, and items of clothing alongside bowling lanes and the Bowling skill. Sims can even take to the lanes with Moonlight Bowling where neon lights illuminate in the dark for a special experience. Like other stuff packs for The Sims 4, players can likely expect “Bowling Night Stuff” to cost $9.99.

“Mid-century modern tables, chairs, and décor add a great aesthetic touch that brings the retro bowling vibe to any lot. There’s also rockabilly-inspired tops and bottoms to help your Sim look the part, and of course traditional bowling league shirts should you want to form your own bowling crew!”

The latest stuff pack joins the growing list of DLC for The Sims 4. It is stuff pack number 10 following the “Vintage Glamour Stuff” pack’s release in December 2016. Stuff packs typically contain fewer items and features than game packs, but are also more affordable. A game pack has many more items in it alongside new, small worlds or major features. The latest game pack, “Vampires” is available now after its release in January 2017.

As most would expect, “Vampires” lets Sims become one with the night as they hone their immortal skills. New teeth and skin options are perfect for creating the supernatural creatures, and players visit the Forgotten Hollow world to find out more about the curse. The game lets players of The Sims 4 master skills like suggestion and bat form according to the listing on Origin.

“Earn and wield dozens of unique Powers that give vampires the ability to control Sims’ minds and conjure spiritual energy. Balance your skills by taking on weaknesses and unlock new Powers by winning epic duels to advance your rank.”

Finally, The Sims 4 also includes three expansion packs adding a wide array of objects, items, decorations, furniture, and more. These packs are the most costly often contain full new worlds, several new features, multiple skills, careers, and much more. Of course, major pieces of downloadable content are not the only way The Sims 4 expands.

Free updates are added to the game relatively often adding new features while fixing any bugs or issues that persist in the game. The latest major update added a feature from past franchise titles that players missed in The Sims 4. In January, a free update added toddlers to the game. Toddlers can learn from their caregivers, play with things they should not when no one’s looking, and eventually grow up. As the Inquisitr reported, Sims in The Sims 4 can read to toddlers, join them in a dance, carry them around, or just enjoy their company.

