Bethenny Frankel Gushes Over Movie And Time With Bryn: Divorce Behind Her?

Bethenny Frankel has been trying to move on from her dramatic divorce over the past year. It was a brutal divorce that stretched out for years. Even though Bethenny and Jason Hoppy were only married for two years, the divorce ended up taking over four years. And out of the two years they were married, it wasn’t two years of wedded bliss. Frankel shared her material issues on Bethenny Ever After and she did open up about having some trust issues. One of the major issues was that she had gone after what she wanted, which was a successful business, and she felt that her husband was jealous of her.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing some of the positive events in her life after her dramatic divorce and it sounds like her daughter Bryn is behind some of those wonderful moments. This week, Frankel tweeted about seeing the new movie, Beauty and the Beast, and it sounds like she was very impressed. She didn’t reveal whether she watched the movie with her daughter, but she did say it was just wonderful.

“The Disney movie deserves to make 10 billion dollars. It is the most loving & beautiful animated film I’ve ever seen,” Bethenny Frankel recently revealed in a tweet after going to see the movie, possibly with her daughter Bryn, to which one person wrote, “It isn’t animated.”

Bethenny was quick to write back, “You’re right. I guess only the castle characters are. But ya know what I mean,” and another follower chiming in, “I knew exactly where you were going! And I agree!!! Gorgeous film!”

Since finalizing her divorce, Jason has been a source of trouble for Bethenny Frankel. He was recently arrested and charged with harassment after confronting her at their daughter’s school. He had also sent her over 160 emails during a short period of time, and he had even CC’ed her new boyfriend, Dennis Shields, on them. For four years, Jason has lived in their Tribeca apartment, an apartment Bethenny Frankel bought herself and spent months decorating.

After receiving it back when a judge cut the spousal support to Jason, Bethenny Frankel broke down. While she had already moved into another apartment and moved on from the space, she completely broke down while walking through the apartment. It wasn’t something she had expected, and she shared her private video on The Real Housewives of New York. Bethenny is still dealing with some emotional issues stemming from the divorce and the recent arrest of Jason doesn’t help her move on. He’s back in court in April.

During her divorce, Frankel could only reveal that they had settled on a custody agreement in regards to Bryn. But now that she’s divorced, she has opened up about her split. And as it turns out, Jason isn’t the same as fans saw on Bethenny Ever After. While many people have questioned how horrible he has been, Carole Radziwill can only agree with everything Frankel has said about him.

“I have cried enough tears to fill the Hudson River. I’d think, How could this go on for so long? Four years on a two-year marriage!” Bethenny Frankel told US Weekly in an interview, where she opened up about her divorce for the first time.

“I cherish every moment and have built my whole world around her,” Bethenny Frankel revealed during her interview with US Weekly about her divorce, adding, “I feel like I’m finally getting back to center. I’d say I’m in the best place of my life.”

