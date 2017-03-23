Kate Middleton News: Kate ‘Taking The Reins,’ Honors London Attack Victims

The London attacks on March 22 have created an atmosphere of fear all over England’s capital city, and Kate Middleton’s security team are no exception. The Sun reports that amid concerns for her safety, Middleton attended a mental health charity event only a day after the London terrorist attacks left four people dead and several more injured.

On Wednesday, Khalid Masood drove his car into several pedestrians on London’s historic Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer outside the parliament buildings. Another police officer shot Masood, fatally wounding him before he could attack anyone else.

In the wake of the attacks, security is on high alert, and it would have been understandable if Kate had kept to the safety of Kensington Palace. However, members of the royal family are made of sterner stuff than that, and the Mirror reports that Kate Middleton was on duty with her usual aplomb and grace.

Only a few hours before Middleton’s appearance at an event to launch the Out of the Blue film series about depression, Prime Minister Theresa May told Britain that the best way to go forward after the London attacks was a counter-attack of “millions of acts of normality.”

Kate took those words to heart, and “put on a brave face” to attend to her scheduled royal engagements. However, when she spoke to the mental health charity group, Middleton did not forget the people who died and who lost loved ones in the attacks.

Before she began her original comments, Kate asked people to join in sending thoughts and prayers to “all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster.”

“We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we’re here to talk about.”

Kate’s words were particularly apt because she was addressing Best Beginnings, a group of professionals who work to promote the “psychological well-being of parents and their children.”

Over the last six years of Middleton’s life, the 35-year-old has become increasingly confident in her role as Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William, who is second in line to the throne. E! Online writes that Kate is now “firmly taking the reins of her own royal life,” and her behavior on the day after the London attacks is an example of Middleton’s developing leadership.

The outlet referred to an interview about Kate Middleton and Prince William on Today with royal watcher Victoria Arbiter. Arbiter said that the change from young, inexperienced new princess to eventual queen of Great Britain is deliberately slow, but that Kate is completely committed to doing the job well.

“We’re definitely seeing a transition in progress. The royal family doesn’t leave anything to chance.”

Now that Kate has become so adept at her job as Prince William’s wife, it’s time for her to begin preparing for an even more important role.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated turning 90 in 2016 and she is Britain’s longest reigning monarch. The Queen was only 25-years-old when she ascended the throne in 1952 and it can’t be many more years before Prince Charles, Kate’s father-in-law, becomes the next king.

When that happens, William and Kate will become Prince and Princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth has “already begun the public transfer of power to the younger royals.”

Kate’s professionalism in front of the parenting group in the face of the London attacks is particularly significant since she is also a mother, anxious about her own children’s safety. The Duchess said it can be an “overwhelming experience” coping with the “complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry” that go along with motherhood.

“For many mothers, myself included, this can, at times, lead to lack of confidence.”

Kate Middleton may sometimes feel a lack of confidence, but she certainly never shows it. Her poise and compassion on the day after the London attacks exemplifies just how fit she already is to become queen one day.

