‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Scripted? Cocaine Bombshell Has Fans Thinking

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been on the air for years, and it sounds like things get more and more interesting on the show as the years go on. Over the years, people have cheated, they have lied, they have divorced, and one person even committed suicide. It has been a few entertaining years for sure, but sometimes, the issues discussed on the show can be a bit far out there. In addition, it doesn’t sound like there are any boundaries. The wives talk openly about their husbands, children, and rumors that could ruin families.

According to a new tweet, many viewers feel that the drama has gone too far. In some cases, it sounds like the show may be a bit too far out there and some viewers don’t feel it is relatable at all. And this discussion surfaced after Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where some viewers felt that the accusations

“Now cocaine?!? I’m sorry this is the most scripted cast trip in the history of the Real Housewives franchise #RHOBH,” one viewer wrote on Twitter Tuesday night after watching this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The comments surfaced after Lisa Rinna started making the accusation that Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK, did cocaine in their bathroom during a dinner party. And the accusation did seem to come out of nowhere from someone, who has already said and done many things this season.

Thank you @faye.woods and @joeymaalouf ????????#Glam ???? A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

“What?!? I LOVED this episode. So many layers,” one person replied to the tweet about the show possibly being scripted, to which the original viewer wrote, “It just seems to come out of nowhere though.”

“That’s what happens when you’re stuck on a junk boat for that long together w ppl you don’t really like all that much,” a third viewer chimed in.

Dorit is new to this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and fans don’t know enough about her to make such an accusation. They don’t know whether she would actually do drugs. And interestingly, this isn’t the first time that someone has made an accusation about a cast member doing cocaine. Just last year, Sonja Morgan revealed that everyone knew that Dorinda Medley did cocaine on The Real Housewives of New York. She opened up about it on the reunion show and later discussed it in her blog for the show.

“Friends nurture and help, we accept each other. I have accepted her as is from the beginning. She is a hot mess everywhere and at any occasion slurring her words and screaming, and I take her the way she is because I love her,” Sonja Morgan revealed about Dorinda Medley after sharing that she does cocaine, according to Bravo.

“Regarding who does drugs, drinks too much at parties, is an alcoholic, speaks inappropriately when not drinking, sleeps with married men or just for sex and not working towards marriage (aka friends with benefits/lovers), is the best in business, just enjoys their business, or has no business to really speak of, I don’t care,” Sonja added in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, according to Bravo.

#hongkong continues tonight on #rhobh ???????????? what do you think goes down in tonight's episode?! A post shared by @doritkemsley on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Both ladies have denied the drug accusations. And the question as to whether The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is scripted has yet to be answered. But one thing is clear; it’s a serious accusation and none of them have admitted to anything. And if the show is scripted, it is not very creative to use the same cocaine accusation twice.

What do you think of Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Do you think it could be scripted or do you think Lisa Rinna will make up just about anything?

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]